Members of the MK Party allegedly clashed outside of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on 13 June

The incident happened between two factions led by MK leaders, both of whom wanted to submit their lists

South Africans were not stunned by the allegations, and some believed that the party would disintegrate

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

MK Party members allegedly locked horns because of candidate lists. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL – Two factions from the MK Party allegedly locked horns on 123 June outside of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg ahead of the election of a new government.

MK members allegedly clash

According to Scrolla.Africa, members of the faction led by Nhlanhla Ngidi, who was axed as the provincial convener, and another group of members claimed their lists were legitimate, with one group reportedly claiming party president Jacob Zuma put theirs together.

Ngidi reportedly tried to give the list to the legislature secretary, Nerusha Naidoo, while the others wanted to give her the list. The opposing Ngidi's group reportedly clashed with him and accused him of having no authority to represent the MK party at any government level. Ngidi fought back and said he was the legitimate authority to submit the list of candidates. Naidoo allegedly told them to resolve their issues before coming back to submit the list.

South Africans not pleased with MK

Netizens commenting on @ZANewsFlash's tweet were unhappy with the actions of MKP's members.

T-Mac said:

"The MK Party will self-destruct. One thing about Zuma is that he has no experience in unifying an organisation. Factions are all he knows."

Mokone said:

"All because of the so-called chess master."

Pule Ledwaba said:

"It's all about the Benjamins, not the people of KZN."

Bhambatha said:

"At the age of 83, the madala is still causing havoc."

MK Party supporters clash with Jabulani Khumalo's security

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that supporters of the MK Party pelleted Jabulani Khumalo's security detail with objects.

Khumalo was trying to leave the courthouse after his appearance when the clash happened. In the ensuing chaos, the security driver hit a stationary car while trying to escape.

