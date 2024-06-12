The Electoral Court dealt Jabulani Khumalo a severe blow in his battle to be reinstated as the president of Mkhonto WeSizwe Party

The court dismissed his application after the judge accused the case of being full of contradictions

South Africans called on Khumalo to give up on his mission to be the party's leader again, and some accused him of being a spy

JOHANNESBURG—The Electoral Court dismissed Jabulani Khumalo's case against the MK Party and ordered him to pay the MKP and Jacob Zuma's legal costs.

Khumalo's case thrown out of court

According to TimesLIVE, Khumalo was dealt a fatal blow to his legal battle against the MKP and Jacob Zuma. Ever since Zuma expelled him and replaced him as the MK Party's leader, Khumalo has been on a legal mission to be reinstated after the IEC removed his face from the ballot for the 2024 general elections.

The Electoral Court dismissed his case and ruled that he should pay the defendants' legal costs. Presiding judge Lebogang Modiba said the case was full of contradictions. She added that the case should have never seen the light of day.

"The application is frivolous and completely devoid of merit. The respondent has demonstrated Khumalo perjured himself in his affidavits. The application also constitutes an abuse of this court's process and a waste of its judicial economy and the opposing respondents' resources," she said.

South Africans share their opinions

Neitzens on Facebook held different opinions on the ruling.

William Thomson said:

"The IEC is already in trouble with the MK. With the first sitting of Parliament coming, the court doesn't want to cause a commotion."

Thabo Khanye said:

"The Electoral Court is run by a bunch of incompetent judges."

Dina Vlooi Strydom said:

"He was Zuma's puppet."

Alphas Khalo said:

"He was used. Finish and klaar."

Paulus Nzima said:

"The court is afraid of MK."

Jabulani Khumalo's name was removed from the party's Members of Parliament list

