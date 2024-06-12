Jabulani Khumalo is not on the list of individuals Parliament communicates with for the uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MKP)

He also reassured that potential absences due to fears of victimization by former President Jacob Zuma and his associates would not impede the scheduled swearing-in and proceedings

Amidst political turmoil and delays in presenting evidence of alleged vote rigging, public frustration and scepticism towards the MKP are growing

Jabulani Khumalo is not on the list of individuals Parliament communicates with for the MKP, and Parliament will comply with any court decision.

uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MKP) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said there's nothing more to address regarding ousted party member Jabulani Khumalo.

Following Moloto Mothapo, the Parliamentary spokesperson said Khumalo is not among the individuals Parliament communicates with on behalf of the party.

"We have identified specific individuals or leaders based on the IEC list with whom we maintain regular communication on behalf of the party.

"We have not received any communication from Khumalo, and he is not on the list of individuals we communicate with on behalf of their party."

Khumalo's back and forth with the MKP

He noted that Parliament is aware of Khumalo’s legal challenge to have his expulsion from the party declared invalid and to be reinstated as the leader.

"Parliament will always comply with whatever decision the court renders."

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika Mothapo clarified Parliament's stance amidst concerns raised by the party:

In response to potential absences due to fears of victimization by former President Jacob Zuma and his associates, Mothapo emphasized that such concerns would not halt parliamentary proceedings.

"If any member of parliament from the party chooses not to attend due to legitimate concerns of victimization by Zuma and his associates, it will not serve as a reason for Parliament to halt its proceedings, including the swearing-in of members and the continuation of scheduled business on the date designated by the Chief Justice."

No one will stop the swearing-in process

He emphasized that the institution would proceed with its scheduled business, including the members' swearing-in, as the Chief Justice planned.

It reflects a commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of democratic processes and governance, even in the face of challenges.

The backdrop to Mothapo's comments is the ongoing political turmoil surrounding the MKP and its relationship with former President Jacob Zuma.

The party's concerns about potential victimization stem from broader tensions within the political landscape, including legal battles and power struggles.

MKP's delays in presenting vote-rigging evidence face backlash

Briefly News reported that South Africans express frustration and scepticism over MKP's delays in presenting evidence of alleged vote rigging in the recent 2024 general elections.

The party submitted an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to halt Parliament's first sitting.

Public criticism on social media mounts, with users questioning motives and efficiency, suggesting delays might be tactical.

