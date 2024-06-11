MK Party's co-founder Jabulani Khumalo's case is expected to be heard before the Western Cape High Court.

He brought an application against the National Assembly, the MK Party and leader Jacob Zuma

South Africans were disappointed in Khumalo and railed him, accusing him of going on a futile exercise

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Jabulani Khumalo took Zuma and the MKP to court. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—Jabulani Khumalo, The MK Party's co-founder, lodged an application with the Western Cape High Court regarding his case against Parliament and the MK Party.

Khumalo before the Western Cape High Court

Journalist @IsmailAbramjee posted images of a court order the Western Cape High Court issued. The case's respondents against Jabulani Khumalo are the speaker of the National Assembly, Parliament's secretary, the MK Party and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.

According to the order, Khumalo brought an urgent application to be heard on 13 June between him, Parliament and the MK Party. Khumalo demanded that he be reinstated as a member of Parliament for MKP, prohibit the MK Party and Jacob Zuma from removing his name from the list of candidates, and for the court to deliver its verdict by 12 June, a day before the first National Assembly seating. View the video here:

South Africans roast Khumalo

Netizens took shots at Khumalo in the comment section.

Nathi Sithole said:

"You will be disappointed again, as usual."

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"I feel sorry for this guy."

Kuna Matata said:

"Disappointment loading."

Mao said:

"Jabulani Khumalo chowed the money of the ANC mafia gang and failed to destroy the MK Party. He will have no peace. They will keep on humiliating him. I just feel sorry for his kids."

MK informs Parliament that Jabulani Khumalo is not to be sworn in as MP

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party informed Parliament that Jabulani Khumalo wouldn't represent the party in the National Assembly.

It wrote to parliament and prevented Khumalo from being sworn in as a member of parliament for the MK Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News