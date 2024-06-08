The MK Party has written to Parliament to prevent Jabulani Khumalo from being sworn into the National Assembly

The party’s Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the letter explained to the Parliament’s secretary that Khumalo was expelled after the list was submitted

Khumalo's name is first on the MK Party’s list after President Jacob Zuma was barred from running for a seat

The MK Party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, confirmed that they informed parliament not to swear in former leader Jabulani Khumalo. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images and Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The MK Party’s spokesperson has confirmed that the organisation has informed Parliament that Jabulani Khumalo must not be sworn in as an MP.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela told the Sunday Word that the party sent a letter to the secretary of Parliament, Xolile George, and said to him that Khumalo was expelled from the party after his name was submitted:

“Jabulani no longer belongs to our organisation and thus, he cannot take the oath as a parliamentarian under MK.”

Khumalo was first on the list after MK Party leader Jacob Zuma was barred from standing for Parliament due to his 2021 conviction. The party's co-founder, Khumalo, was expelled in April 2024.

Netizens weigh in

Social media users shared their views on the MK Party’s move to remove Khumalo from the parliamentary list.

@The_A_Wagon said:

“Khumalo must not force this.”

@mundu_france added:

“I not an MK affiliate BUT, I AGREE. HE IS TOO TOXIC. HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE MANDATE.”

@zandilisous commented:

“Yuuu this party ne drama shame.”

@vusimuz43034444 pointed out:

“Unfortunately tell Dudu she must wait until a year. ANC already has 1 vote from Mk ”

@TmPhuthu giggled:

“Lead them Mntungwa to the promise land .”

Bheki Cele declares departure

Briefly News previously reported that outgoing Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that he wouldn't return to the National Assembly.

Cele told reporters he intended to step down from his government roles and prioritise family time.

The Minister was one of several ANC members who won't return to Parliament in the seventh administration.

