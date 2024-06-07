Outgoing police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that he won't be returning to the National Assembly

Cele told reporters that he intends to step down from his government roles and prioritise family time

The Minister was one of several ANC members who won't be returning to Parliament in the seventh administration

Outgoing Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that he won't return to the Parliament in the 7th administration.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that he won't be returning to the National Assembly.

Bheki Cele to prioritise family time

According to SABC News, Cele said he intended to step down and focus on spending time with his family. The Minister said the time had come to close his chapter as a Minister, as no one was entitled to be in Cabinet forever:

“What has begun will come to an end. I am grateful to the people of South Africa, in particular to my organisation, the ANC, that has given me the opportunity.”

The outgoing Minister spoke to the media on the sidelines of a vehicle handover at the Tshwane SAPS Academy on 7 June 2024.

Cele was one of several ANC Members of Parliament who won't be returning after the party only garnered just over 40% of the vote in the 2024 General Election.

Netizens welcome Bheki Cele’s departure

Many social media users welcomed Cele’s exit from the Police Ministry.

@uMaster_Sandz said:

“Lol, he should’ve spared himself some trouble; he was already removed by the 1st of June.”

@AMG_Owner added:

“He is not stepping down. He lost the elections, and his time is up.”

@brent_silven commented:

“That was not necessary; he could have just disappeared in silence.”

@Ephraim_Snr stated:

“Wise decision for an old man.”

@buusaa82 said:

“Well done, minister, you did your part; it's time to retire. I salute you ”

Police Minister Bheki Cele said MKP's KZN dominance was expected

Briefly News reported that everyone expected MKP's dominance; however, the party's rapid growth has shaken the ANC.

This was according to Minister Bheki Cele, who said the ANC expected the MKP to gain numbers and support in KZN.

ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane said people should calm down, it was still early days to concede the province.

