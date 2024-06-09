MPs that won't be returning in the 7th administration will receive out-of-office gratuities totalling R81 million

Each Member of Parliament and Minister’s payout is equivalent to four months’ pensionable salary for every term

The out-of-office gratuities will be paid out from the National Revenue Fund run by the National Treasury

MPs and Ministers who won't return to parliament would receive gratuities totalling R81 million. Images: Michel Porro and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The 143 Members of Parliament and Cabinet Ministers who won't return in the 7th administration will receive combined gratuities of R81 million.

Outgoing MPs receive pension perks

According to Business Tech, the outgoing MPs, Ministers, and Deputies’ out-of-office gratuities were the equivalent of four months’ pensionable salary for every term. Members who served for more than one term would also receive an additional gratuity amount.

The publication added that those who had been in parliament since the dawn of democracy in 1994 would receive the tip in addition to other retirement benefits such as pension, medical aid and free flights.

The ANC lost 71 seats in the National Assembly, which has resulted in some Cabinet members, such as Police Minister Bheki Cele and International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, losing their jobs.

The report said Pandor, whose annual salary was R2.6 million, could receive R5.2 million, while Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli, who earned R2.2 million per annum, could get R4.4 million.

The gratuities reportedly come from the National Revenue Fund run by the National Treasury.

Citizens debate outgoing MPs’ benefits

South Africans shared their different views on the outgoing MPs' benefits.

@rheumatics asked:

“They have apparently done a great job. I didn’t notice. What did I miss?”

@MbuzwaM said:

“I thought our government had no money.”

@UnityInSA added:

“Absurd. This should be stopped with immediate effect by an incoming administration. This is theft.”

@R1chainlink pointed out:

“De Klerk family still benefit from our tax though.”

@SibuKoyana explained:

“It's their contributing pension funds and condition of service across all employment.”

EFF Floyd Shivambu's calls for a progressive government

Briefly News previously reported that the Red Berets’ Floyd Shivambu suggested the formation of a coalition government of pro-black political parties.

Shivambu said the EFF refused to partner with organisations opposed to its policies and political ideologies.

The party’s Deputy President added that organisations such as the DA and FF+ should form part of the opposition.

