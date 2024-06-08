The Red Berets’ Floyd Shivambu has suggested the formation of a coalition government of pro-black political parties

Shivambu said the EFF refused to partner with organisations opposed to its policies and political ideologies

The party’s Deputy President added that organisations such as the DA and FF+ should form part of the opposition

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

EFF Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, has proposed a progressive coalition government for South Africa. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

The EFF said South Africa’s coalition government should consist of black political parties.

Floyd Shivambu calls for a progressive government

The Red Berets’ Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, addressed the press in Sandton on 7 June 2024 and explained that his organisation would not compromise its values.

According to EWN, Shivambu said his party refused to partner with organisations opposed to its policies and political ideologies, such as the DA and the FF Plus:

“Let them be in the opposition, and then let us constitute a progressive government that will respond to the aspirations of our people."

South African political parties were expected to agree on a coalition government after no party secured an outright majority in the 2024 General Election. The ANC had proposed a Government of National Unity, which would include the DA, an idea the EFF publicly rejected.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their varied opinions on the proposed pro-black government.

@Thabelo_Ngwenya said:

“9% ability with 99,99% arrogance.”

@geyser_koos commented:

“Afraid [of] working with white people because you can't steal and loot anymore. VBS LOOTER.”

@den_mofokeng added:

“[I] am sure you’ll consider the DA because it only matters when it suits you, not the ANC.”

@ObserveMr stated:

“…It’s time for a pro-black government featuring the EFF and MK.”

@Dicey_Shizzle pointed out:

“Germany is led by a coalition government and is one of the biggest economies. South Africa must be led by a Pro-Black coalition to transform this Economy.”

ANC’s NEC has 3 options for coalition governments

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC was expected to discuss the options available to form a new government.

The outgoing ruling party would have to choose between a government of national unity, a grand coalition and a minority government.

South Africans shared their views on who they think the ANC would enter into a coalition government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News