The untold story of Melia McEnery, Eric Clapton's wife

Eric Clapton is a renowned rock and roll legend, but he is known for more than just his music. The now-78-year-old made headlines with his dating history, which included popular models and actresses. He, however, settled down with the less famous Melia McEnery, who has been in his life for the past two decades.

Eric Clapton is the only artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thrice, twice as a part of a band (the Yardbird and Cream) and once for his solo career. Before meeting Melia, the multi-award-winning guitarist had earned the reputation of being a womanizer. In his 2005 profile in The Telegraph, he admitted that Melia was the only woman he had a genuinely equal relationship with.

Melia McEnery's profile summary and bio

Is Eric Clapton still married to Melia McEnery?

Who is Eric Clapton's current wife? The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is still married to Melia McEnery, who is 31 years his junior.

How old is Melia McEnery?

She was born on 1 February 1976. Melia McEnery's age is 47 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where was Melia McEnery born?

Melia was born in Columbus, Ohio, United States and later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her career. Her father, Walter, was a construction worker with Scottish-English roots, while her mother was a homemaker with Korean-Irish roots. Melia McEnery's parents had six children.

Melia McEnery's wedding

Melia tied the knot with English rock legend Eric Clapton on New Year's in 2002 at a private ceremony held at the Chapel of St Mary Magdalene in Ripley, a small southern English town where the singer was raised. Eric had proposed six months earlier, in June 2001.

Their surprise wedding also doubled as a baptism for Eric's two daughters, Julie and Kelly. The rock n roll singer was previously married to Pattie Boyd from 1979 to 1988. Before he met McEnery, he was also romantically linked to several ladies, including Joan Osborne and Sheryl Crow.

How did Melia McEnery and Eric Clapton meet?

Melia was 22 when she met then-53-year-old Eric Clapton in 1998 at a party she organized for Armani in Los Angeles. Giorgio Armani and the singer were reportedly friends. Melia approached him for an autograph, but Clapton was attracted to her.

They went out for a dinner date after the first meeting and started dating soon after despite their 31-year-age gap. Melia was living with her high school sweetheart when she met the singer and was training to become a graphic artist.

Melia McEnery's daughters

McEnery and Clapton are blessed with three daughters. Their first-born, Julie Rose, was born in June 2001, while Ella May arrived in January 2003. The couple welcomed daughter Sophie Belle in February 2005.

Eric has another daughter, Ruth Kelly, from his relationship with Yvonne Kelly. His only son Conor was born in August 1986 from his relationship with Italian model Lory Del Santo.

Conor, unfortunately, passed away in 1991 at age four after falling from an open bedroom window on the 53rd floor of an apartment building in Manhattan. Eric wrote the song, Tears in Heaven, in his son's honour.

Melia McEnery's education

McEnery is an alumnus of Bishop Watterson High. She later pursued a Bachelor's degree in art at a university in Ohio. She also did graphic art training when she relocated to Los Angeles.

Melia McEnery's career

McEnery worked as an assistant for designer Armani before marrying Clapton. She has since been actively involved in philanthropic projects. She is a Senior Clinical Adviser for Antigua-based Crossroads Center, a medical institution established by singer Clapton in 1998 to rehabilitate drug and alcohol addicts.

Melia McEnery's net worth

Melia's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $400,000 and $3 million. Her husband, rock legend Eric Clapton, is estimated to be worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Since marrying the British rock star, Eric Clapton's wife, Melia McEnery, has maintained a low profile. The Clapton family resides in a quiet Surrey neighbourhood, although the singer owns other properties in California and Antigua.

