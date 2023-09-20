Ice-T's grandson, Elyjah Marrow: facts, biography and the untold story

Rapper and actor Ice-T is a fan favourite in music and on TV screens, with a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2000. He is not the only member of his family to catch media attention, though. Elyjah Marrow, his grandson, has been in the limelight for more nefarious reasons. Here is what we know about the life and controversies of Elyjah Marrow.

Ice-T’s grandson was somewhat known throughout the years since his grandfather is such a beloved figure in entertainment. This fame skyrocketed in 2014 when Elyjah Marrow was front and centre of the news for the accidental killing of his roommate. What happened on the day in question, and what was Elyjah Marrow’s conviction?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elyjah Marrow Date of birth March 10, 1994 (most commonly reported) Age 29 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace California, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Current nationality American Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Parents LeTesha Marrow (mother, father unknown) Siblings Two (Cojahlei and Sah'cyah) Education Wheeler High School

The family have each gone on to take different paths in life but seem close-knit. Although they do not always get to see one another, there are times when the entire family gets together for a special occasion. Ice-T celebrated one such occasion when he posted a 'rare picture of the whole Ice family' on Instagram on February 19, 2023, which included Elyjah.

Who is Ice-T's son?

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, has three kids: two daughters and one son. They include LeTesha Marrow, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice Tracy Marrow Jr.

Tracy Marrow Jr. is a musician, actor, and record producer following in his father's footsteps. LeTesha Marrow is a businesswoman, while the youngest, Chanel Nicole Marrow, is a model.

Elyjah Marrow’s age

Most reports state Elyjah's birthday as March 10, 1994, making him 29 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Elyjah Marrow’s parents

Elyjah's mother is LeTesha Marrow, an American businesswoman, TV host, and assistant director. LeTesha was born on March 20, 1976, in New York City. Despite his conviction, she has openly supported her son. Details about his father have never been released.

What happened with Elijah Marrow?

Elijah was charged by police on June 24, 2014, in Marietta, Georgia, following the death of his roommate, Daryus Johnson. The charge comes after Elijah accidentally shot and fatally wounded Daryus, and according to the Marietta Daily Journal, the pair were 'good friends.'

The shooting occurred after the gun Elijah was holding went off by mistake. Local Marietta police officials said he was 'not using proper firearms safety when handling the gun', and 'reckless handling of the firearm is what led to Johnson being accidentally shot and eventually killed.'

Where is Elyjah Marrow today?

Since being convicted and serving his time, Elyjah is a free man as of 2019, marking five years of imprisonment. He is believed to reside in Atlanta, Georgia, where other family members, including his mother, live.

Elyjah Marrow’s release date

His official release date has yet to be disclosed. Elyjah's mother made an Instagram post on September 15, 2019, stating her son is finally back home. His arrival was less warmly welcomed by others, though. Some showed dismay in the post's comments, with one user commenting:

'Too bad my friend cannot welcome her son Daryus home that your son murdered. Have you tried to contact her to see if she is okay... Perhaps not. God bless you and your family, glad you still have your son to celebrate.'

Elyjah Marrow's life has been marred with tragedy and controversy, with some uproar stemming from his release. Elyjah's family has supported him since he became a free man, and he has learned from his mistakes.

