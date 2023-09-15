Xavier Zechariah Wade: All about Dwyane Wade's youngest son

Xavier Zechariah Wade is the son of celebrity NBA player Dwyane Wade. Although he does not stay with his father, he receives as much love as his other siblings, who live under his father's roof. He stays with his mother, who has full custody because his father is legally married to another woman.

Zechariah Wade was born out of wedlock but is still part of a diverse and loving family. He is the third child of his parents. His mother, a reality television star, had been friends with his father for several years before they became romantic.

Xavier Zechariah Wade's profile summary and bio

Background information

Xavier was born on 10 November 2013 in Los Angeles, United States of America.

How old is Zechariah Wade?

Xavier Zechariah Wade's age is nine. He was born on 10 November 2023.

By implication, Xavier Zechariah Wade's birthday comes up on 10 November. When he clocked one, his mother organised a Mickey Mouse and Disney-themed birthday party.

Who are the parents of Xavier Zechariah Wade?

Xavier Zechariah Wade's parents are Dwyane Wade and Aja Metoyer. They got romantic after Dwyane's relationship with his legal wife, Gabrielle Union, had challenges, and they took a break. It was during this period that Zechariah was born.

Who is Aja Metoyer?

Aja Metoyer is a well-known reality TV star who gained prominence in 2017 by appearing in the sixth season of the reality TV series Basketball Wives. The show revolves around the lives of NBA players' partners, and Tom Huffman, Sean Rankin, and Jill Holmes produced it.

Xavier's mother is a single mother of three children. She was previously in a relationship with actor Damon Wayans Jr., with whom she had two daughters, Amara and Amiya Wayans.

Although they had been together for a long time, they did not marry. Aja and Damon share joint legal custody of their two daughters. Besides Damon, Metoyer dated basketball player Dwyane Wade.

Who is Dwyane Wade?

Dwyane Wade, often called Flash or D-Wade, is a basketball legend who left an indelible mark on the NBA. Born in 1982, his career spanned from 2003 to 2019, primarily with the Miami Heat.

He was a dynamic shooting guard known for his explosive athleticism, clutch performances, and impeccable defensive skills. He has married twice, first to Siohvaughn Funches in 2002 and later to actress Gabrielle Union in 2014.

Dwyane's first marriage produced two kids, Zaire and Zay, while the second marriage produced a girl, Kaavia. He also adopted his sister's child, Dahveon, while fathering a child, Xavier, outside of his marital life through a relationship with Aja Metoyer.

How many biological sons does Dwyane Wade have?

Until 2020, the basketball legend had three biological sons: Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier. This count has been reduced by one since Zaya said he prefers to be addressed as a female, which the family supported.

What happened to Dwyane Wade?

Dwyane returned to his wife shortly afterwards, so he did not have to argue over who should be the child's custodian. The mother and child now reside in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

This means that, unlike Wade's other children, Xavier Zechariah Wade and Gabrielle Union do not live in the same house.

Does Dwyane Wade have a relationship with Xavier?

They have a father-son relationship despite not living with his father. Dwyane gives him the necessary attention irrespective of the physical distance.

That does not mean he is not vocal about the challenges of co-parenting Xavier. He emphasises his responsibility to show the young child that he is being raised with love, even if they are not under the same roof.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Xavier Zechariah Wade's height is reportedly around four feet. He also weighs an average of 25 kilograms.

Social media presence

Dwyane Wade's third born is still a kid; therefore, searching for a possible Xavier Zechariah Wade's Instagram account will return negative. There are no verifiable social media accounts currently associated with the boy.

Net worth

The boy still enjoys his father's wealth, which he has accumulated through a successful career in the NBA and other business ventures. But what is the net worth of Dwyane Wade? He has a net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Xavier Zechariah Wade might be the youngest of his father's sons, but he is not loved the least. Despite not living with his father, he is part of a diverse family where each child is cherished for who they are. His father also makes sure to be present whenever he needs his support.

