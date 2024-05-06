Mamelodi Sundowns booked a place in the Nedbank Cup final after beating Stellenbosch FC 2-1 on Sunday, 5 May 2024

The newly-crowned PSL title-winners will face defending champions Orlando Pirates after their 3-1 victory over Chippa United on Saturday, 4 May

Local football fans are excited for the final on Saturday, 1 June, between Sundowns and Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium

Defending Nedbank Cup champions will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at the Mbombela Stadium.

Defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off at the Mbombela Stadium in the final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Newly-crowned PSL champions Sundowns will be aiming for a double, while Pirates will look to defend the Nedbank Cup title after both sides overcame tough semi-final matches.

Massive match set for Nedbank Cup final

The Nedbank Cup final is confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to the Masandawana Fan Vlog, Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said his side must be prepared after Pirates beat Chippa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Mokwena said:

"We have to arrive for that game in a good space, in good form, and in good confidence. That is the best way to arrive in a final, knowing you are playing against a good team."

Fans are excited for the final

After the semi-finals, local football fans took to social media to show their excitement for the final while each claimed the Nedbank Cup title.

Maratina Gangi is excited:

"Biggest final in the country."

Ntsika is impatient:

"Can't wait."

XUFFLER makes a prediction:

"Sundowns ain’t winning this one!"

Lindy Braxton backs Pirates:

"And Pirates Will Take the Cup."

Gerby Darlington is a Downs fan:

"The cup is painted yellodw and blue."

