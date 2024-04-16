Chippa United will host Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday, 4 May 2024.

The club chairman, Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi, announced the fixture after Chippa beat TS Galaxy in the quarterfinal 2-0 last weekend on Sunday, 14 April

Chippa fans say they are looking forward to the game as they look to book a place in the final at the Mbombela Stadium

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi said the semi-final match against Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, 4 May 2024. Image: Chippa United FC / Orlando Pirates Football Club

Source: Facebook

Chippa United club chairman Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi announced the club will host Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

The match will occur on Saturday, 4 May 2024, after the draw pitted Pirates against Chippa while Mamelodi Sundowns will face Stellenbosch FC.

Orlando Pirates versus Chippa United will be a celebration

Mpengesi announced the semi-final fixture via Chippa's Twitter (X) page:

Speaking via a club statement, the Chippa chairman called for fans of all football clubs to come out and watch the game on 4 May.

The statement read:

"The semi-final on 4 May against Orlando Pirates FC promises to be a showcase event, similar to the spirited atmosphere seen at Moses Mabhida Stadium. This match is not just a challenge for the opposition to replicate their previous success but also a celebration of football in our province."

Chippa will be without midfielder Goodman Mosele, a target for Kaizer Chiefs, as he is on loan from Pirates.

Chippa fans are excited for the semi-final

After the announcement, fans took to social media to show their excitement ahead of the match, and they are backing their team to make the final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 1 June.

Katlego Kaygee Kekana applauded the decision:

"Good decision to take it to Mandela Bay."

Onesiimo Thee Gee thinks Pirates will win:

"Advantage to Orlando Pirates, we will be able to play our 'Spanish Football'."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka says he will be there:

"We are coming down to PE. I support Pirates but also love Chippa as EC Pride."

Bavie Makiva is grateful:

"Dankie Chill Boys for taking the game to Nelson Mandela Stadium."

Stera Inja Yegame thinks Chippa will lose:

"You are out already. Pirates will beat you at Nelson Mandela Stadium."

Kaizer Chiefs priced out of move for Chippa United star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have withdrawn their interest in Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali due to his high price tag.

The Nigerian shot=stopper was a target for the Amakhosi, but Chippa's price tag has proved too much for the club, who already have Bruce Bvuma and Keegan Petersen as options.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News