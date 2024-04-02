Midfielder Goodman Mosele is a target for Kaizer Chiefs as he nears the end of his Orlando Pirates contract

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Chippa United, but Pirates are set to offer him a contract extension

Bucs fans think Mosele must stay at the club amid rumours of him joining Cavin Johnson's side

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has identified Orlando Pirates star Goodman Mosele as a possible transfer. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club / Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook.

Orlando Pirates could face a fight to keep midfielder Goodman Mosele at the club after Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in the 24-year-old.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Chippa United, but his contract at the Bucs expires at the end of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs want Goodman Mosele

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs have identified Mosele as one of three dream transfer targets, as seen in the tweet below:

A source told Soccer Laduma that Chiefs are keen on Mosele, while Pirates could offer the 24-year-old a new contract.

The source said:

“It seems they’ve [Chiefs] heard that his contract at Pirates is ending at the end of the season. They want to take advantage of that. But at the same time, Pirates have offered to renew his contract, so it’s going to be a tricky situation. It will also depend on what Chiefs will offer him and for how long against what Pirates are tabling. But I can tell you Chiefs are interested in Goodman.”

It has not been a good season for Kaizer Chiefs as they face a season without silverware, which has drawn criticism from Bafana legend Lucas Radebe.

Chiefs in search for a new midfielder

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson wants new blood at the club, while he can also call on young midfielder Samkelo Zwane.

The recruitment of Mosele might be a pipe dream, though, as Pirates have stated they want to keep the midfielder.

“Yes, Pirates have indeed offered him a new deal, but there are teams interested in his services as well. As a player, he also wants to be where he can have more game time."

Pirates fans want to keep Mosele at the club

With Chiefs showing an interest in the Mosele, Pirates fans took to social media to say they want the 24-year-old to stay at the club.

Jongikhaya Mxoli is a fan:

"This chap is very good, I tell you."

Luyolo Mangiwa thinks Mosele should leave:

"I'm a Pirates fan, but I wish he can join Kaizer Chiefs."

Xolile Tshuku kept it short:

"Good player."

Mpumelelo Mfoza says Mosele must stay:

"We need the squad depth, honestly, I don't understand our team's transfer strategy."

Luyanda Dumezweni Gqiba thinks there are better options for Chiefs:

"Nope, Margemarn is better."

