Samkelo Zwane is set to feature for Kaizer Chiefs in the upcoming PSL fixture against Cape Town City on Saturday, 30 March

Coach Cavin Johnson will be missing two players for the clash, as Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo have been suspended

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye, along with fans, believe Zwane has the potential to shine for the Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Samkelo Zwane could feature for Cavin Johnson's side this weekend. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty Images / Kaizer Chiefs @ Facebook

Source: UGC

22-year-old Samkelo Zwane could feature for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 30 March 2024, as coach Cavin Johnson has two players suspended for the PSL tie.

Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo are suspended for the Amakhosi after picking four bookings this season, giving Johnson a chance to play Zwane.

Suspension opens the door for Samkelo Zwane

Former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has backed Zwane to be a star player for Chiefs, while Johnson could have goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma back for selection following Bafana duty.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to FARPost, Khanye said Zwane should play every game and will make the most of the opportunity given to him.

Khanye said:

"Castillo and Maart shouldn’t be suspended for the boy to play. He could play ahead of them. If that boy can get time, he can improve. I’m pleading with Cavin [Johnson] to give him a chance.”

Kaizer Chiefs took to their Twitter (X) page to show preparations for their clash against Cape Town City:

Zwane is a master of the passing game

Khanye added that Zwane believes the midfielder can be an important player for the Chiefs, who face a hefty PSL fine.

“Samkelo has mastered the passing game. He knows how to play in tight spaces. Kaizer Chiefs needs a person who can pass and receive, a person who is fearless.”

Amakhosi's faithful back Zwane

Faithful Kaizer Chiefs fans have backed Kanye's admiration for Zwane as they appreciate the midfielder's passing abilities.

Nyarhi Papa-Malwandla Ntshungu is admirer of Zwane:

"He's such a good player. His passes are way good."

Mncedisi Maphini thinks the youngster needs improvement:

"He needs to be aggressive in that position; passing only is not good enough."

Ishmael Keele wants Johnson to take a chance:

"Coach must give this boy a chance to play."

Bozza Romeo thinks Zwane is talented:

"This boy is something else; give him a chance."

Ras Dan is a fan:

"He's a marvel to watch."

Lucas Radebe is worried about Kaizer Chiefs

Legendary Bafana defender Lucas Radebe expressed his concern for Kaizer Chiefs as the side faces a decade of no silverware, as reported by Briefly News.

The former Bafana skipper said Kaizer Chiefs is too big a team to be in the position they are in, but he has backed Cavin Johnson to turn things around.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News