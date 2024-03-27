Themba Zwane scored a brace in Bafana's 3-3 draw against Algeria during a Fifa Series match in Algiers on Tuesday, 26 March 2024

The midfielder scored his 11th goal for Bafana Bafana, putting him above legendary midfielder Doctor Khumalo in the scoring charts

Football fanatics were full of praise for the 34-year-old, who continues to roll back the years with outstanding performances on the field

Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane has moved above Doctor Khumalo in the scoring ranks. Image: Safa.net / Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Despite his age, Themba Zwane continues to shine in a Bafana jersey, and after scoring a brace against Algeria, the midfielder has now leapfrogged legend Doctor Khumalo.

Zwane's brace was the highlight of a brilliant performance from Bafana in a six-goal thriller against the two-time Afcon champions.

The legend of Themba Zwane grows

Fans show their respect to Zwane surpassing Khumalo via the tweet below:

During the Afcon, Zwane was a standout member of the bronze-medal winning side, leading to coach Hugo Broos describing him as one of the best players he had seen.

The midfielder's brace against Algeria placed him levelled with Sibusiso Zuma as ninth on the all-time list of Bafana goalscorers, as per Transfer Market.

Fans love Themba Zwane

After Zwane's brace in the 4-0 Afcon victory over Namibia, fans took to social media to show their love for the midfielder, and that admiration has grown after the Algeria performance.

Sackisto has been a long-term admirer of Zwane:

"What took you so long to realise all this?! He has been like this for years."

Chavani S Baloyi says the midfielder is irreplaceable:

"This is the football philosopher of our time. He is a genius, and you can't replace him. Sooo wish he can play forever."

Terry Ndlovu called Zwane the GOAT (greatest of all time):

"Got to love the GOAT, TZ18."

Abikie S. Barns thinks the midfielder is on another level:

"He's too good for PSL. You'll swear he played overseas."

Sifiso Manoka was full of praise:

"Themba is the greatest footballer and an inspiration for the next generation."

Maxwell Makhafula Ngwenya backed Zwane:

"Congratulations, boi."

Mpiayiphele Job Mdungwane says the praise is fully deserved:

"#ThembaZwane is a very talented player indeed, and he deserves to be praised."

Shane Mayimele says Zwane is the best:

"Zwane is the best and better than our strikers."

Luvo Skili kept it short:

"RESPECT."

Sikelela Cibane puts Zwane on a pedestal:

"The boy is way ahead of everyone."

Is Hugo Broos leaving Bafana?

According to a Tunisian broadcaster, Hugo Broos is ready to take over as the North African national team coach, but Safa denied those rumours, according to Briefly News previous article.

Fans and Safa rubbished the report of Broos holding talks with Tunisia, stating it was nothing but fake news.

