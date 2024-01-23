Bafana Bafana's victory against Namibia led to a video showing the team celebrating Themba Zwane, who scored two goals

The viral video features the team singing and dancing for Zwane, with the caption praising his talent

Zwane expressed gratitude for the award, emphasising his confidence in scoring and his team's upcoming match against Tunisia

A video of Bafana Bafana stars appreciating Themba Zwane after winning their game against Namibia has gone viral on social media.

AFCON: Bafana Bafana players celebrated Themba Zwane. Image: FADEL SENNA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Themba Zwane was given his flowers

Orlando Pirates star Themba Zwane made his team and the country proud after scoring two goals during Bafana Bafana's match against the Brave Warriors of Namibia during their match played at Korhogo’s Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) over the weekend.

Bafana Bafana celebrated Themba Zwane through song and dance. A viral video shared by @Mlandzeni1 shows the South African national football team singing and dancing for Zwane after being crowned the man of the match. The caption of the post read:

"Bafana Bafana players appreciate Themba “Mshishi” Zwane a lot, just like us. A generational talent "

Themba Zwane on being Man of the Match

The star said he was grateful that he managed to score and win the award. Themba also reiterated that he will keep pushing in their upcoming match against Tunisia. He said:

"Each game, I go with confidence of scoring goals. Players that attack need to score, and I am glad to have scored and received this award. It means a lot to get the Man of the Match award and very happy to get the win today.

"We know that it is not over yet. It’s going to be a difficult one against Tunisia. We are going to analyze them properly and come with a plan. We know that we definitely need win to in order to qualify."

Minister Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana for their epic 4–0 win against Namibia

In other news, Briefly News reported that the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match, this is after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not so long ago.

Source: Briefly News