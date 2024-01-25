Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena praised Bafana Bafana's Themba Zwane after their Africa Cup of Nations game against Tunisia

Themba Zwane made the country proud after being named the Man of the Match for the second time

Fans also celebrated Zwane's performance, acknowledging his contribution to South Africa's success and highlighting other players' achievements

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena showered Themba Zwane with praise after the team qualified for the next round.

Rulani Mokwena showed love to Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Rulani Mokwena gushes over Themba Zwane

Reacting to Themba Zwane's play, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena headed to his social media page to gush over the star. He shared a picture with the Sundowns forward holding his Total Energies Man of the Match trophy and wrote:

"The great Shika "

Mzansi celebrates Themba Zwane

Social media users also showed Zwane with praise. Many said the star deserves the recognition he is getting.

@NareMorema said:

"Your boys are very smooth and comfortable on the ball, South Africa is reaping the fruits of hard work, we can’t individualise this achievement, but we appreciate you my coach"

@KingNema_Jnr added:

"I'm glad we are still witnessing our players doing great on the squad."

@NkululekoGento1 said:

"No guys siyi country we have to talk about Ronwen Williams ball distribution .. Well done shika."

@onetimepantsula noted:

"Coach who will be the next Shika, should he retire soon. The man can ball, please talk to him to go on like how CR7 is doing. We will need him ka World Cup."

