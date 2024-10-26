A TikTok video shows two siblings whose accents went viral because they sounded typically Mzansi

South Africans were amused by the white brother and sister who sounded like they were black South Africans

The TikTok video of the brother and sister became viral as people were in complete awe of their cadence

A TikTok video went viral after viewers thought it depicted a typical South African accent well. Many people were in awe after watching two white South Africans with interesting accents.

A TikTok video shows two white siblings who sounded like black South Africans speaking English. Image: @itsmecypress

Source: TikTok

The brother and sister got thousands of likes on social media. People came to the conclusion that the two were the most accurate representation of what black South Africans sound like when speaking English.

Brother and sister's SA accents go viral

In a TtikTok video, a brother and sister who are of European descent spoke English, but their accents sounded more like black people. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA jokes about white South African siblings' accents

Many people commented in awe of how the two sounded. Peeps remarked that the pair had the perfect example of a South African accent.

LE0 commented:

"I went to primary with both of them. I spent more time with Caleb, his accent is REALL."

phe_gq said:

"I hear my people, but I don't see my people"

Ntsako Gershom asked:

"Is this the South African accent ?"

Tshegofatso was amazed:

"Wait, we sound like this?"

Tiego Petra wrote:

'I even listened with my eyes closed and just heard Busi and Sipho talking."

LesediRamailane🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸 was amused:

"My neighbour Gert also speaks like this🤣my dad once looked at him and said, 'Gert, what’s wrong with you?'"

Sowetoboy commented:

"TYLA speaks exactly like this. Yooh guys, this how we sound vele."

Brian joked:

"Abelungu baphelile."

Here’s my comment was in stitches:

"He speak like he doesn't end the day without saying, 'Haa, mam.' In class."

🦄🇿🇦Mandisa declared:

"This is the deepest, rooted, core 'South African accent.'"

Woman shows daughter speaking in an accent

Briefly News previously reported that just when you think kids can't get any cuter, a local woman shared a video of her daughter speaking to her in a foreign accent.

Taking to TikTok, a mother named Chanelle uploaded a video on her account (@chanelletayler) of her little one approaching her and speaking with an accent that was not close to any South African dialect.

In the video, the young girl, possibly referring to the print on the woman's dress, says to her mother in an American accent:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News