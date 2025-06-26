A slick online interaction between a woman and a scammer took the internet by storm, revealing the old approaches used by fraudsters

A recent incident sent waves across the online community, highlighting the persistent threat of financial scams.

The compelling video, shared by TikTok user @mmegertrudeshopetribute, captured the attention of countless social media users, many of whom expressed shock and concern over the scammer's brazen methods.

The video begins at the start of a tense phone conversation where a man, identifying himself as Siphokuhle Ndwandwe from Capitec's fraud clearance department, attempts to trick the woman. He calmly explains that she's unknowingly been a victim of small, cumulative fraudulent transactions, now totalling R2350.

To build trust, he assures her that no sensitive information like an ID number, PIN, or account number would be requested, and that incoming SMSes were bank-approved. The woman, @mmegertrudeshopetribute, ingeniously plays along, faking ignorance throughout his elaborate deception. As the call progresses, the scammer, still pretending legitimacy, states that amounts over R1000 require further verification. He then attempts to get important banking details, inquiring about her card type (gold or black) and requesting the card's expiry date.

When she claims not to know it, he instructs her to check the physical card. The fraudster then asks for the 16-digit card number, which she smartly provides incorrectly, and he accepts it. He claims to be sending confirmation SMSes, which she dismisses. After more than five minutes, @mmegertrudeshopetribute reveals his scheme, asking if he thinks she is stupid. Annoyed, the man responds with mockery.

The man pretending to be from Capitec was unhappy to be caught at the end of the call. Image: Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

SA shares concerns about scams

The viral video garnered 1.8M views, 97K likes, and 9.1K comments from social media users who were shocked by the phone conversation. Many viewers were horrified at the level of personal information the scammer seemed to possess. Some speculated that he might have internal connections within Capitec or privileged access to customer data.

Others were worried about the vulnerability of older individuals, with many expressing fear that their parents or elderly relatives could easily become victims of such sophisticated scams.

User @Mpho Mabeko Motau added:

"When receiving a call from Capitec, immediately open your App, it will tell you if that call is from the bank or not👌🏾."

User @palesa bontle shared:

"Hha! This guy used to work at a bank 🤞🏾."

User @Mpho Hlohlongwane said:

"Not him imitating you 😂."

User @King Chris Moghale added:

"Bro turned to kid mode fast😭😂."

User #lipQuestwithGus&Ursh commented:

"😂Well done for keeping him busy, because while you keep him busy, he can't scam people who will believe him😂."

User @Ndee shared:

"🤭 You have fixed the country 🙌🏽."

Watch the TikTok video below:

