A brave lady shared how she stole millions from her boss's account and transferred into her husband's company in an interview with talk show host Relebogile Mabotja

The woman shared that she started with 200K out of the 200M in her boss's account while he did not even notice

Social media users were shocked to hear the story, while some found the post amusing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A mom shared how she got caught after stealing millions from her boss. Image @thee_vogue_sa

Source: TikTok

A video detailing how a lady stole millions from her employer reached social media after i@thee_vogue_sa shared it. The lady shared that she started with 200K before moving to 150K, taking more as time passed.

After being shared on TikTok under the user handle @thee_vogue_sa, the viral video reached 1.8M views, 145K comments, and over 2.4K likes.

The woman explains how she got caught

"My first criminal activity was stealing 200K. I was the head of his accountants. I'm sitting there looking at his bank account; it has millions in it. I thought if I took R1, no one would notice. "

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She added that she studied the system for a year before stealing the money, ensuring she knew what she would send the money afterwards.

"I took it and transferred it onto my husband's bank account."

She also shared that she tried to resign, but her boss would not let her, as he trusted her.

One day, when she got to work, her boss informed her that he had received an anonymous email about her stealing company money.

After denying the charges for five years, they were found guilty and sentenced to five years. All this time, the lady's kids thought they were overseas.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps express shock after watching the lady's video

Social media users were stunned after watching the video and took the time to comment on @thee_vogue_sa's page. The video-sharing jokes on the feed amused many

User @violet_9937 shared:

"I suspect the promotion 😂 they were onto you😂😂."

User @gomo1005 added:

"Bathong she’s so chilled 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 why do I feel like it’s so easy?"

User @_khahli000 detailed worked with the lady in the same company:

"I did my internship at her company, then one day, she was gone. Then I saw interviews, my internship was in 2016😢."

User @diamond27317 commented:

"I would resign with immediate effect."

User @aloeone2 was quite intrigued:

"This is quite interesting my younger sister is a CA motho aka tsoga, where can I watch the rest of the interview🥺?"

SA woman sentenced to eight years after stealing 940K

In another Briefly News article, a former Standard Bank employee was sentenced to eight years in jail after stealing 940K from a deceased person's account while family members were dealing with estate matters.

After forging relatives linked to the deceased, the woman split the money into different accounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News