A young graduate on her journey to acquire the Charted Accountant qualification shared the difficulty of her journey with her social media users

The university student also paid her respects to Anna Sebastian Peryil, an Indian CA who died after her health deteriorated due to an alleged overwhelming pressure at work

Social media users took time to motivate the hun, while some shared their difficulties with the course and the field

A lady shares her struggles with the chattered accountant journey she's on. Image: @_iluvkhan

Source: TikTok

A University of the Western Cape graduate on her chartered accountant journey had many people motivating her to soldier on after she posted a video sharing her struggles with qualifying in the field.

The video, which was shared on the hun's TikTok page under the user handle @_iluvkhan, attracted 99.7 K views, 10.5 K likes, and 128 comments.

The video that caught a lot of attention

The short clip shows @_iluvkhan sitting at a restaurant enjoying a cocktail. In the video, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Crashing out because the CA dream is harder to achieve than I could express, and hearing Anna Sebastian Perayil did not make it any easy."

She also followed with the caption:

"What a difficult journey. May you rest in peace Anna ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi motivates the lady not to give up

The moving post was well received by social media users, who took the time to comment with motivating words. Some shared their struggles with the chartered accountant qualification.

User @retha_o shared:

"Definitely kept having moments of crashing out because the CA(SA) journey was truly difficult, but, I kept moving. One day, I looked up and I was at the finish line. Keep remembering your why."

User @theepeachee motivated:

"I hope you don’t give up on this journey. The only regret you will ever have is not finishing. It’s not easy but it’s worth it. I am a qualified CA and I can tell you CA has opened DOORS for me🙏🏾."

User @lemo_.gang added:

"You got this ❤️. Take time out to rest and breathe."

User @m_khosi_n shared:

"😔 Eish, keep going guys, worth it in the end."

User @itszeebaby detailed:

"I am literally giving up on it. I don't have the strength, and that's okay

User @nookienu commented:

"Even after completing the whole process of becoming a CA (SA), the work never stops, even worse when you are in a toxic environment."

Mzansi lady shared her 2020 chartered accountant salary

In another Briefly News article, a local hun stunned many online community members after sharing that she earned R18K as a chartered accountant trainee in 2020 while busy with her master's.

Social media users commented to share questions after the chartered accountant explained that she took an overdraft from Investec to pay her way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News