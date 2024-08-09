A chartered accountant shared that her first salary was not enough to sustain her as it was not good enough to solve her problem of having to borrow money from others

As a CA trainee, Getty earned R18K in 2020 while she was also busy with her masters

Mzansi was stunned by the information the lady shared on her TikTok post and asked her to explain a couple of points

A Mzansi chartered accountant shared her rough start of earning R18K as a trainee in 2020. The lady kept it frank and highlighted that more than her salary was needed.

A Mzansi account shared how she struggled with R18K salary. Image: @lifewithgetty

In a TikTok post, the woman shared tips with young professionals on making it in the industry.

Mzansi charted account shares first salary

Getty shared the struggles of being a charted accountant in Mzansi. The lady earned R18K in 2020 and highlighted that:

"It was not enough."

Getty plugged other struggling accountants with Investec packages. The lady shared that her account was credited with R10K overdraft, which helped immensely with her articles:

"I benefited so much from it."

Mzansi reacts to chartered accountant's financial journey

The lady praised Investec's friendly interest rates, which would help a young Mzansi professional. TikTok users appreciated the information and commented:

@Ngamandla Mpini asked a financial question:

"How much would a first year trainee be left after deductions, the amount that finally hits your bank account ?"

@Kgalalelo M shared her first salary details:

"In 2020? I was at 21k gross in 2015 Kante. Why are the salaries not going up?"

@NEZIPHO added to Getty's information:

"Investec gives them R20k now."

@Knowledge||TheAspiringCA(SA) thought the lady was being shady:

"Not you advising us to indebt ourselves."

@Vuyo 🇿🇦🇬🇧 assured that:

"Overdraft is not a trap unless you lack financial discipline."

