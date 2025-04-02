South Africans have actively been involved in the case of Bergview College’s sexually assaulted student

Many people have joined campaigns to spread the message and urge the justice system to take action

Children from a village in the Eastern Cape were spotted peacefully protesting after hearing about the incident

The Bergview College sexual assault case made South Africans stand up and tirelessly fight for the victim.

Mzansi was moved by a peaceful children's protest against GBV. Image: @Jodi Jacobson

All nine provinces organised marches to help spread awareness of this matter and urge the justice system to take action.

Youngsters hold a peaceful protest

One South African lady, Zikho, spotted young children holding their own peaceful protest in the village. The woman could not let the protesters pass by without filming them, so she whipped out her camera.

Many were little girls dressed in white, some in white Xhosa traditional attire, holding up signs urging people to take action. The Bergview College sexual assault case saw South Africans doing all they could to shed light on the tragic event.

Social media users ensured that people from all over the world got involved and begged them to take action. More people around the globe started using the hashtag:

#JusticeForCweCwe

Donations to the family and for the little girl’s education have been raised, allegedly after the school refused to be investigated. Marches have been organised to challenge the country’s justice system to finally address the case from five months ago.

Mzansi moved by the young protesters

South Africans were moved after seeing young children marching to create awareness about the Bergview College sexual assault case:

Eastern Cape youngsters joined the fight for justice. Image: @Barlosz Hadyniak

@Jay2k🍀🫧 commented:

“The fact that it had to get to little girls marching. We are failing them as a country.”

@mamsie🧚🏾explained:

“Kids shouldn't be begging to be protected, man.”

@jackie cried:

“I’m not okay, let me put my phone in a drawer for a while.”

@YT: Bongeka Zwane sent a message to the victim:

“Oh, my baby, you are loved. I’m sorry we couldn’t protect you then, but we are here for you now!”

@🌺Naomee🌺 shared:

“If the government wasn't moved by this, this means he'll never be moved by anything. We're on our own as black people.”

@Ugugu pointed out:

“That little boy by the pole, he knows something is not right for them boys not to be part of such.”

@MaKay wrote:

“Our kids should be playing, watching cartoons. Our angels are really not safe out there and we have no choice but teach them to fight back, this is painful.”

Millionaire donates to sexual assault victim

A South African millionaire moved Mzansi when she donated money towards the sexual assault victim’s education after the school expelled her. The principal allegedly refused to allow any internal investigation of the case to be done.

The mother touched many people after she told her 7-year-old daughter's disturbing story that happened five months ago. Mzansi took it upon themselves to fight for justice.

