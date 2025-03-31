An American lady from Los Angeles was devastated to hear about 7-year-old Cwecwe’s story

The woman could not believe the horrific events the family had to go through and joined in the fight to urge the justice system to take action

More people around the world got involved after South Africans spread awareness on social media

The tragic story of a little girl allegedly assaulted at school went viral online after her mother took matters into her own hands.

An American lady joined Mzansi in the fight for Cwecwe's justice. Image: @ariellyndse

American lady learns about CweCwe’s story

An American lady living in South Africa, Ariel Lyndsey was stunned to learn about the seven-year-old girl, Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped in Bergview College while waiting for her driver. Lyndsey noticed a thread of comments left by Mzansi TikTokkers on her page that reads:

“#JusticeForCwecwe.”

The mother of the victim, Thandekile Mtshizana, who is also a sexual assault survivor herself, was frustrated that her daughter’s case from October had not made any progress over the past couple of months because of the school’s lack of cooperation and turned to the internet for help. South Africans were loud on social media to spread awareness online and to urge the justice system to take action.

Lindsey was heartbroken by the tragic news and joined the movement by adding the hashtag on her bio, where she also linked the viral petition and asked the perpetrator:

“How can you be so sick in the mind?”

Lindsey also expressed her frustration after learning that Bergview College was deregistered:

“I don’t understand, if anybody goes to Bergview College, why are there no marches happening? Why is there no march happening at the college? I can’t find the principal’s name anywhere. Who is this man? What’s his name? Why hasn’t he been plastered all over the internet?”

More people from all over the world became aware of the heart-wrenching story because of South Africans’ social media protests in random people’s comment sections. Different TikTokkers joined the movement by using the hashtag.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to American lady fighting for justice

Social media users shared more about the story in the comments section:

One American lady urged people to sign the petition to fight for Cwecwe's justice. Image: @ariellyndse

@Natasha Passy cried:

“He expelled the poor child.”

@Angie was glad that the social media movement was growing:

“This is why people shouldn’t be mad at us for spamming justiceforcwecwe on random videos, it spreads awareness.”

@Kabelo Emily Nell wondered:

“I don’t understand why the parents of kids in that school aren’t protesting. Is it because it’s not their kid?”

@Thato Phasha🇿🇦 highlighted:

“The principal is protected by AfriForum.”

@Playlist Merchant 🩷 commented:

“Let's stop saying ‘The Principal’ and start saying his name, Jaco Pieterse and AfriForum is representing him.”

@Cho🦋🦋 wrote:

“I’ve just signed the petition from Zambia.”

@noluthandomahlangu💗🇿🇦hoped:

“I just pray that Malema also intervenes in this matter as it seems like this little girl won't get justice because allegedly the principal is protected by Afriforum.”

@khethiwejobe said:

“The parents of the school are too quiet. This could have been their child, too.”

