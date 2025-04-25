Global site navigation

“Saving Me From Homelessness”: Woman Shares Story of Moving Back Home at 30
People

“Saving Me From Homelessness”: Woman Shares Story of Moving Back Home at 30

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A South African lady got vulnerable online and shared her story of starting from scratch at the age of 30
  • Her story inspired many people on the internet as she shared raw footage of her not-so-glamorous journey 
  • Mzansi poured love into her via a thread of over 1.8K comments and cheered for her next big win

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A 30-year-old South African lady shared the reality of what it’s like to be forced to start over and touched many.

Lady starts over at 30
One lady shared her journey of starting over at 30. Image: @_morezar
Source: TikTok

The lady went back home to live in her parents’ house and shared raw footage of her journey as she started from scratch.

30-Year-old moves back home

People often pray to never return to their parents’ house after they move out and make something of themselves in the world, not because their folks are terrible people, but because it’s deemed shameful. A 30-year-old woman from Colesberg, Zandile Ndomile moved back home.

Read also

"What we go through during the day”: Woman finds homeless man cooking in her kitchen and shares clip on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lady from the Northern Cape was vulnerable enough to let the whole of South Africa in on her business as she shared a vlog of herself revamping her brother’s back room as her old bedroom was turned into a multipurpose dumping/storage unit:

“Shoutout to my brother for saving me from homelessness in my own home.”

Ndomile was living in the city and had a thriving business, but things went downhill. She felt like a failure when she returned home, but the more she sat with her thoughts, she realised that life is not linear:

“Just because things are not moving in a straight line doesn’t mean they aren’t moving.”

Ndomile’s positive attitude toward her current situation inspired many people, but mostly herself. She was able to transform her brother’s flat into a lovely space:

“I moved back home at 30. Starting over from scratch. I turned my brother’s backroom into my own space because privacy is peace. It’s crazy how this is where it all began a month ago after I left the city!”

Read also

“I’ve been passing with distinctions”: Xhosa granny shares why she only bathes once a month, SA floored

South Africa was proud of her and rooted for her big comeback.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to lady moving back home

Social media users were moved by the woman’s vulnerability and said:

Lady moves back home at 30
One Mzansi lady moved back home at the age of 30. Image: @_morezar
Source: TikTok

@AyandamMosia commented:

“Some are moving back home at 30, some buying houses at 30, some are going to varsity at 30, either way we move.”

@xo_lee wrote:

“Having a home to go back to is such an underrated blessing.”

@Tolokazikantombela shared:

“We might be moving back home in June. I am 40 and my hubby is 41. We have 3 kids. It’s life.”

@Thabi explained:

“I am going to save this video just so it reminds me that moving back home doesn’t make me a failure. This was so inspiring.”

@Nosibulele said:

“I think I needed this because since I moved back home, I feel like a failure and depressed.”

3 Must-read inspiring stories by Briefly News

Read also

“Are all our fathers the same?”: SA youngsters share what they found on their dads’ phones

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: