A South African lady got vulnerable online and shared her story of starting from scratch at the age of 30

Her story inspired many people on the internet as she shared raw footage of her not-so-glamorous journey

Mzansi poured love into her via a thread of over 1.8K comments and cheered for her next big win

A 30-year-old South African lady shared the reality of what it’s like to be forced to start over and touched many.

One lady shared her journey of starting over at 30. Image: @_morezar

Source: TikTok

The lady went back home to live in her parents’ house and shared raw footage of her journey as she started from scratch.

30-Year-old moves back home

People often pray to never return to their parents’ house after they move out and make something of themselves in the world, not because their folks are terrible people, but because it’s deemed shameful. A 30-year-old woman from Colesberg, Zandile Ndomile moved back home.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lady from the Northern Cape was vulnerable enough to let the whole of South Africa in on her business as she shared a vlog of herself revamping her brother’s back room as her old bedroom was turned into a multipurpose dumping/storage unit:

“Shoutout to my brother for saving me from homelessness in my own home.”

Ndomile was living in the city and had a thriving business, but things went downhill. She felt like a failure when she returned home, but the more she sat with her thoughts, she realised that life is not linear:

“Just because things are not moving in a straight line doesn’t mean they aren’t moving.”

Ndomile’s positive attitude toward her current situation inspired many people, but mostly herself. She was able to transform her brother’s flat into a lovely space:

“I moved back home at 30. Starting over from scratch. I turned my brother’s backroom into my own space because privacy is peace. It’s crazy how this is where it all began a month ago after I left the city!”

South Africa was proud of her and rooted for her big comeback.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to lady moving back home

Social media users were moved by the woman’s vulnerability and said:

One Mzansi lady moved back home at the age of 30. Image: @_morezar

Source: TikTok

@AyandamMosia commented:

“Some are moving back home at 30, some buying houses at 30, some are going to varsity at 30, either way we move.”

@xo_lee wrote:

“Having a home to go back to is such an underrated blessing.”

@Tolokazikantombela shared:

“We might be moving back home in June. I am 40 and my hubby is 41. We have 3 kids. It’s life.”

@Thabi explained:

“I am going to save this video just so it reminds me that moving back home doesn’t make me a failure. This was so inspiring.”

@Nosibulele said:

“I think I needed this because since I moved back home, I feel like a failure and depressed.”

3 Must-read inspiring stories by Briefly News

A Mzansi lady wowed many when she became a manager at Africa's largest retailer after being unemployed for years.

A South African many touched many when she shared the story behind her signature bald look in a now-viral TikTok video.

A 35-year-old South African woman shared her inspiring story of going back to high school after her parents pulled her out of primary school for financial reasons.

Source: Briefly News