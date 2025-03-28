An ambitious South African lady made the decision to go back to high school after being pulled out of school in Grade 5

The woman explained her rocky journey to finding her feet, and also motivated many other Mzansi people to embark on the same journey

She spoke to Briefly News and shared her story of how she came to the rare decision of going back to school as an adult

One South African lady explained her rocky academic journey after being pulled out from school in Grade 5 by her parents.

A 35-year-old lady shared her story of going back to school.

Source: UGC

Her folks could no longer afford to pay school fees, so they explored other options for their kids and thought homeschooling was the best fit at the time.

Woman goes back to high school

A 35-year-old ambitious South African woman, Antionette, made the decision to go back to high school decades after her parents pulled her out of primary school. The lady explained:

“In Grade 5, my parents made the decision to homeschool us because they couldn't afford school fees. My primary and early high school education was done at home using an American syllabus, which was mostly self-taught. I had no teachers, no school environment, and no learning community, just my mother, who marked our tests.”

At 16 years old, Antoinette started working while balancing school, and her mom made her choose between going to Bible College or graduating from high school. The lady chose Bible College but later regretted her decision in her adult years:

“At that age, I didn't fully understand the impact of not finishing school, nor did I realise that I am a visual learner who struggles with traditional learning methods. I genuinely believed I wasn't smart.

“Looking back, I sometimes wish my parents had pushed me to get my matric instead of allowing me to make a decision I wasn't ready for, but at the same time, I see how my story has impacted others, and that brings me a deep sense of peace. It reminds me that ‘God works all things together for my good’."

A 35-year-old lady shared her story of going back to high school.

Source: UGC

Lady inspired to write matric

Antoinette was inspired by one of her friends to go back to school. Her mate had attended some of the most prestigious schools in the world and shared her lovely experiences that have played a big role in the scholar's decision to finish high school:

“As she shared her experiences, I realised I wanted more for my life. That moment sparked something in me. Even though I was uncertain and afraid, I knew I had to take the first step.”

The scholar is receiving a lot of great support from her friends, who are her biggest cheerleaders. They check in on her, help her go through assignments and keep her motivated:

“Many of them are teachers, academics, and hardworking individuals, and being surrounded by them constantly fuels me to keep pushing forward. Being around educated people reminds me that ‘what you know isn't all there is to know’. Their knowledge and passion inspire me to keep learning and growing.”

Antoinette will be writing hfirst-everver matric paper later this year. The scholar is excited about her journey and very prepared to take on what's to come next:

“When I register later this year, the Department of Education will assign me a school where I'll write my exams. Most adult matric students are placed in government schools, often in rural areas. I'll navigate that process when the time comes.”

The 35-year-old paced herself well as she only chose to take three subjects and planned to finish the rest in the course of the next two years:

“It's a longer journey, but I'd rather take my time and do it properly than rush and regret not giving it my best.”

Antoinette shared a bit of her story on TikTok, where she received a lot of attention from people who longed to embark on the same journey. The scholar created a WhatsApp support group titled ‘Adult Matric Students’ where people can connect, encourage each other, and find the motivation to keep going.

A message to aspiring scholars

The lady shared lovely words to motivate any adult who’s thinking about completing matric and shared a few pointers on how to cope with the demanding and not so smooth journey:

"Establish your why. Motivation fades, and life happens, but if you have a deep reason for finishing school, that purpose will keep you going when things get tough. Be prepared to make sacrifices."

Some people won't understand your journey. Progress can sometimes be mistaken for betrayal, but stay focused on your goal and make adjustments to your lifestyle to be able to prioritise this goal.

“Enjoy the journey. Don't get so caught up in getting the certificate that you miss out on the beauty of learning. Education changes the way you see the world, and it brings so much context to life and current affairs. Don't rush the process!”

