A resilient South African woman inspired many after sharing her journey to success after failing matric

The lady kept going even when things got tough a long the way and believed that one day she’d get to enjoy the fruits of her labour

Social media users congratulated her on not giving up on her vision in a thread of 963 comments

One resilient woman restored hope in many South Africans who gave up on their dreams because of the challenges they have faced.

A South African woman inspired Mzansi with her rocky journey to success. Image: @nthabee955

Source: TikTok

The lady shared a post on TikTok that detailed her journey since graduating high school.

Woman shares success story after failing matric

A 30-year-old South African lady, Nthabee Sebothoma, celebrated her success by sharing her rocky journey to living her dream in a now-viral TikTok post. The woman documented her story for her followers from 2015 when she was doing her final high school year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sebothoma explained that after writing her matric exams she landed a job at a butchers shop. After getting her results, Sebothoma registered to upgrade her marks to hopefully get into university.

Three years later, in 2018, the hustler secured a job at Checkers. In 2019 the resilient woman got accepted at Vaal University of Technology (VUT) to study teaching.

In 2020 the lady secured a job as a teacher’s assistant and made great friends. The following year she worked for a different school, still holding on to the same position.

In April of 2023, Sebothoma graduated and got a temporary job as a teacher. In 2024 she was able to buy herself a bakkie and moved into her new place.

In 2024, things got a bit sour after her contract was terminated. During her spare time she remembered her dream house and built it in September of the same year.

The same woman who lost her job was invited to speak to learners and motivate them about life after matric. Before 2024 ended, Sebothom bagged a permanent job and keeps on flourishing.

She posted her story with the caption:

“Life is a journey. Because of God, we did it.”

See the TikTok post below:

One lady shared her imperfect success story and inspired ambitious South Africans. Image: @nthabee955

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to woman’s hard-earned success journey

Social media users were inspired by the lady and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Shanti wrote:

“Proud of you stranger.”

@Mpumy🦁 shared:

“Thank u Sis. I needed this.”

@Lesego👸 said:

“True definition of dreams denied are not dreams delayed.”

@KING_Disebo shared:

“I love you, I want to upgrade my matric this year so I can study nursing.”

@Melanin Goddess explained:

“I needed this, I started studying in 2019, and self-paying students to get a permanent job was a problem, so I’m only completing my 3rd year this year and finishing next year feels like a lifetime of studying.”

3 More inspiring stories by Briefly News

Mzansi was inspired to reach for the stars after watching scholars share what their wealthy parents do for a living in a viral TikToK video.

A Mzansi lady wowed many when she became a manager at Africa's largest retailer after being unemployed for years.

South Africans were moved by one lady's inspiring success through short courses. Hun plugs them via TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News