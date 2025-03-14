A young South African lady took Mzansi job hunting in Cape Town with her as she filmed her day

The woman heard that a popular call centre was looking for new staff and excitedly prepared her documents

After an unsuccessful day, social media users plugged the hun with more job opportunities

Finding a decent job is getting tougher and tougher as the economy gets worse in South Africa.

Mzansi youngsters wake up early to stand in endless queues outside buildings hoping to be picked for limited positions.

SA lady shares realistic vlog of job hunting in Cape Town

The South African youth have exposed just how bad the unemployment crisis is in Mzansi. Graduates are sitting at home with their hard-earned qualifications after countless rejections from companies demanding experience.

A young lady from the township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Chulumanco, filmed a realistic vlog of job hunting in her city. The woman heard that Teleperformance was recruiting new staff and gave it a shot.

She arriving at the venue, she met other job-hungry individuals. Chulumanco was unfortunately rejected and said:

“After getting rejected, I won’t lie, I felt like crying.”

The youngster made some friends who she walked with to catch the bus home. She used Amanda Black’s famous song, Hamba to express her hope in one day securing a job, in the meantime, the hun advertised her hair business.

Chulumanco’s video was well-received by Mzansi with over 46K views in 48 hours. She captioned her clip:

“Today I went to Teleperformance, unfortunately, I didn't get the job because they want people with call centre experience. Thanks to everyone for plugging me, I will keep on looking. In the meantime, if you're looking for an affordable braider around Makhaza, come to me! Thave attached my poster at the end of this video.”

Mzansi reacts to woman’s job hunting experience in Cape Town

Social media users plugged the youngster with job opportunities in a thread of comments:

@namzozo🌟shared:

“Baby, come to CCI in Wynberg every Tuesday, please.”

@Bleu_ plugged the hun:

“Try EXL. There’s no need for experience.”

@luba_gle explained:

“I'm so happy for you for the fact that you are going out and looking for a job, but you can change the situation, you got the skill to start your business my sister God bless you.”

@Rari_bear❤️ wrote:

“Ascensos in Woodstock is hiring and has an open day tomorrow.”

@Unakho Bibo Kulati pointed out:

“That time in PE they said they wanted people with no work experience I was there this morning.”

@Mamcethe woLobese commented:

“Revamp your CV babes, add one call centre ref in your cv they will take you, also try Sigma and Concentrix they actively hiring.”

@❤️ advised:

“Apply for TFG graduates programmes.”

@BabyOkuhle🐣🤍 said:

“If you are in Cape Town, please try out Foundever you will apply online.”

