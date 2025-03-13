A South African woman offered other Mzansi ladies a platform to talk about their experiences with dating older men

The huns shared in a now-viral post that their number one attraction in blessers is their deep pockets

The ladies interacted with each other in a thread of over 1.5K comments that helped generate a little over half a million views

According to South African women, there are multiple reasons why they date older men, with one being money.

The gents are often married with a family of their own that they ditch to have fun with a younger mistress.

Mzansi ladies share stories about dating monied older men

A woman on TikTok, Resego Monica, went viral and attracted more ladies to talk about the joys of dating older men. Monica shared the type of grey-headed hunk in the caption of her now-viral clip:

“When he drives a Ford Raptor, a young 50 + year-old tenderpreneur, replies with 👍🏾 after sending you money and calls you nana.”

The now-viral video attracted more women to share their types when it comes to dating blessers and the most common attribute is wealth, looks and being a sweetheart. The ladies manifested in the comments and excitedly jotted down a list of their desires.

In another TikTok, one lady wowed Mzansi after sharing the things she needed to endure in order to receive beefy cash from her man.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA ladies talking about dating blessers

The ladies held nothing back as they shared their desires in a thread of comments:

@𝓚𝓲𝓚𝓲 💋 wrote:

“He’s 36 and drives a Ford Raptor, owns a few companies in three provinces, says “sent” every time he sends money , and calls.”

@ceo_pale commented:

“He's 37 years old, drives an Amarok, works in the mining industry, sends money then disappears from time to time. I am not complaining.”

@monieque commented:

“I found one, but he’s threatening to marry me.”

@Noku manifested:

“He’s always tired and doesn’t want to do the deeds, a win is a win.”

@Pleasant Lion 💎🤍 confessed:

“He sent me money and he left me with a baby and me being thoughtful, I sent his baby to heaven to be an angel for his papa.”

@Kearabetswe Mashinini🍇 worried:

“The fact that it could be my dad.”

@Milia ᥫ᭡ made a wish:

“Doesn’t want anything in return but a fist bump.”

@Chosen Sangoma Diaries bragged:

“Well I married him and he wears jeans and those bright colors jackets and boots for work. My ancestors knew better.”

@Morongwa sibanyoni 😍🫧 shared:

“When he drives a Ford Raptor, a young 50+ year old businessman always send you monewithoutth asking and he calls you my baby.”

