Johannesburg-based singer and TV personality Tobi Jooste popped into his local Woolworths and spotted a box of rock lobster tails priced at an insane amount

The South Coast rock lobster tails were sitting in the freezer aisle, still carrying Christmas packaging

South Africans jumped into the comments with a mix of laughter and disbelief

SA singer and TV personality Tobi Jooste. Images: @tobijoostepage

Source: Facebook

Tobi Jooste, the Karoo-born singer, author and TV personality, went into a Woolworths store at Florida Glen on Gordon Road on 17 May 2026 for a quick breakfast run. What he found in the freezer aisle stopped him in his tracks.

It was a box of South African South Coast rock lobster tails sitting on the shelf with a price tag of R1,999 per kilogram. He took a photo and posted it to his Facebook page.

He shared more, saying:

"This lobster definitely studied at Stellenbosch and has his own trust fund. For that price, I expect him to climb out of his shell, pour me a glass of wine and do my taxes."

He also flagged something else. The packaging on the box still referenced Christmas. He wanted to know how fresh a product sitting on a shelf in May with festive branding could really be.

Why rock lobster tails cost so much?

South African rock lobster tails, also called spiny lobster tails or kreef, come from clawless marine crustaceans found in deep waters off the South African coast.

Because they have no large claws, almost all the edible meat is in the tail, which makes them a premium product. The West Coast and South Coast rock lobster species are both under strictly managed fishing quotas to prevent overfishing, which keeps supply limited and prices high.

They are usually caught using baited traps in cold, open waters and blast frozen immediately to lock in freshness. At most South African seafood suppliers, rock lobster tails sell for between R700 and R950 per kilogram. However, this mainly depends on size and grading.

The R1,999 per kilogram price tag at Woolworths sits well above that range, and people noticed.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi debates the rock lobster tails

The comments section on his Facebook page @tobijoostepage showed how disappointed many were:

@cornell.kruger added:

"Before Stellies, he was in Michaelhouse..."

@anel.enslin said:

"Woolies is getting rid of the whistle! This is ridiculous."

@esme.loock.laubser pointed out:

"The price of luxury, and then they poach it for free from the ocean."

@hannelie.van.wyk noted:

"Lobster Thermidor at South African restaurants typically costs between R700 and R760 for a single large whole lobster."

@belekazi.king.b.mkalipi explained:

"Christmas Tradeshows happen around April, where Christmas stock packaging hits the market and retail stores."

@santa.van.staden declared:

"For that price, I drive to the West Coast, with the current diesel price, and go catch them myself. I am walking with my feet in the sea."

Woolies store shelf. Images: @tobijoostepage

Source: Facebook

More on Woolies prices that got SA talking

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who abandoned her shopping trolley in between aisles after seeing Woolworths prices.

recently reported on a woman who abandoned her shopping trolley in between aisles after seeing Woolworths prices. Woolworths teamed up with MaXhosa for a collaboration that included some very unexpected items, and the price list left many divided.

A Woolworths shopper posted a TikTok video after spotting a lobster tail price tag that stopped them cold.

Source: Briefly News