A house tour of a house in Cape Town left tongues wagging on the internet after people saw its price point

South Africans shared their thoughts after an estate agent took to social media to give me a virtual tour of the multi-million rand house

People shared their honest thoughts after seeing the details of the expensive listing that made mistakes on social media

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A real estate agent in Cape Town, Jess, posted a video showing people one of her luxurious listings. The real estate agent took to TikTok to show people the grand house that she was trying to sell.

A R9 million house tour in a TikTok video went viral. Image: @property.by.jess

Source: TikTok

South Africans had a lot to say about the luxurious house posted on 11 May 2026. Online users were raving about the property, and it was all for the wrong reasons.

A video on TikTok by @property.by.jess showed a video of a house in Claremont. In the house was a sprawling mansion built in 1937. It was constructed with high ceilings, with the real estate agent describing it as having timeless charm across four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a study, a garden and a parking space. The agent emphasised that the house has plenty of renovation potential. The house was on the market for R9 million. Watch the video below:

SA drags Claremont house

Many people felt the timeless charm, the real estate agent noted, felt outdated. Online users were especially critical of the interior of the house because of its asking price. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed the house for sale in Claremont. Image: Griffin Wooldridge

Source: UGC

Bongile Cumbe commented:

"Love the hardwood floors, the arches at the front entrance and the white walls throughout. It's very spacious too. But the price y'all 😭 you can also tell it's an old house, so the foundations are really strong. Also, Kenilworth is a nice area."

Lele Zondani wrote:

"It has good bones; this would be a developer's dream, but there’s no way this should be priced that high."

mohdotnet was stunned:

"Is it just me, or is anyone else failing to see where the R9 million is? I was expecting swimming pools, furnished, a tennis court."

Karma88😵‍💫 argued:

"Nothing about this house is R9 million 💀 You are better off taking your 9 million to Constantia for something way more modern."

Marchyb12 wrote:

"No amount of lekker music is making this place worth 9 million, like what?"

Imraan Arendse remarked:

"For 9 mill, I didn’t expect it to look like someone’s grandma’s house."

Nella Marenene exclaimed:

"R9 million for this run-down boarding school??! 😭"

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Source: Briefly News