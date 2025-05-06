South Africans were stunned to see a massive luxurious mansion in rural KwaZulu-Natal after watching a viral video

A Mzansi youngster filmed her European uncle’s homecoming after not visiting his South African family for three years

The clip made social media users gag at the beauty and massiveness of the homestead in the village

South Africans were wowed to see a mansion in rural KwaZulu-Natal and praised the wealthy family who owned it.

Mzansi was wowed by a massive house in rural KZN. Image: @idayimanii

Source: TikTok

A youngster shared a warm video of her uncle coming home after three years and surprising him with a visit.

SA amazed by mansion in KZN

A young South African lady, Amahle Zungu, was excited to see her uncle from London, who had not visited Mzansi in three years. Zungu’s granny was the most excited to see her son-in-law after so long.

The European man flew into the homestead on a helicopter that was parked in the yard. The family reunion and granny’s excitement warmed many hearts watching on the other side of the screen.

While filming, Zungu gave South Africans an idea of her family’s pockets as people got a chance to see her massive home in the villages. The house had a modern touch and looked nothing like the village homes their neighbours lived in.

Social media users said the house looked like something out of a dreamy novel while others pointed out the helicopter, assuming that it belonged to the family. Mzansi celebrated the family’s black excellence in the comments.

Zungu captioned her now-viral post:

“POV: Your uncle from London pays your granny a surprise visit to the village. They hadn't seen each other in over three years. I've never seen my granny happier!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazes by massive mansion

Social media users were wowed by the lovely home and warm video and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 3.4K comments:

Mzansi was warmed by a lovely family reunion. Image: @idayimanii

Source: TikTok

@Nsinya Property Group NPG🇿🇦 pointed out:

“Our multi-billionaire, Sandile Zungu.”

@Londyy commented:

“The house is giving a PDF novel.”

@lulex wondered:

“Amahle, your family owns an airport?”

@luna realised:

“People are really living out there.”

@Disnormal_boyyy commented:

“This house has an airport, people are living, guys.”

@Ndumiso Nabela wondered:

“Are we certain we’re praying to the same God?”

@Esther_blished shared:

“I feel so glad when I see black rich people.”

@TobySnaps explained:

“This is wealth that was built over time, even before TikTok existed. The lesson for me here is patience while building. Bab’Zungu has been a deal maker through ZiCo longer than most of us have been alive.”

Source: Briefly News