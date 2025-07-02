Karabo Sejojo announced a temporary social media hiatus to focus on her mental health and spend quality time with her family

Jojo, a fan favourite during her time on Big Brother Mzansi , made headlines for several controversies in the house

Since leaving the house, Jojo has been pursuing her music career, recently spotted in the studio with singer Thabsie in April 2025

Big Brother Mzansi star Karabo Sejojo, popularly known as Jojo, has announced that she is taking a social media hiatus to focus on herself and her family. The reality television star announced her decision in a lengthy statement on her page.

Jojo, who is a fan favourite from the popular reality television show's fifth season shared the news in a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram page on Monday, 30 June 2025.

The star noted that the break is temporary and meant to prioritise her mental health and spend some quality time with her family. She wrote:

"I wish to inform you that I will be taking a temporary break from social media to prioritise my well-being and spend meaningful time with my family. This period of reflection and care is important to me, and I believe it will allow me to return with renewed clarity and strength."

The 27-year-old media personality also thanked her fans and followers who have been supporting her since making her television debut on Big Brother Mzansi. She added:

"Please know that this decision has not been made lightly. I am grateful for your continued support, understanding, and respect during this time. Your encouragement over the months has been a constant source of motivation, and I look forward to reconnecting with you soon.

Here's what you need to know about Karabo Sejojo

Jojo is among the many Big Brother Mzansi housemates who captivated Mzansi's heart while on the show. The star had her fair share of drama during the weeks she was in the house. One of the most notable ones was when she locked lips with fellow housemate Nate.

Jojo also raised eyebrows during her time in the house when she was accused of lying and obsessing over Sweet Guluva. The incident led some viewers to even think Jojo wanted to date Sweet Guluva after his love interest, Ashley Ogle's eviction.

However, Jojo has been focusing on her music career after leaving the house. She got the streets buzzing after she was spotted in the studio with singer Thabsie in April 2025. She later released her single Ntliziyo Yami in the same month.

