Big Brother Mzansi viewers are concerned about Jojo's obsession with fellow housemate Sweet Guluva and fear it may cost him the cash prize

Jojo falsely claimed that Sweet Guluva had made a move on her but another video shows that he only asked for ice cream

Jojo's actions left a section of netizens worried about Sweet Guluva's safety in the Big Brother Mzansi house and urged Biggie to intervene

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are fed up with Season 5 contestant Jojo whom they are accusing of being obsessed with fellow housemate Sweet Guluva. A recent video of Jojo lying about her interaction with Ashley Ogle’s love interest had viewers concerned about her motives.

Jojo lies about her interaction with Sweet Guluva

While some Big Brother Mzansi viewers have been rooting for Sweet Guluva to move on from Ashley Ogle, others have been left concerned by Jojo’s obsession with him.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Zinhle Ntuli shows Jojo lying through her teeth about an earlier interaction with Sweet Guluva. She gave the impression that Sweet Guluva had the hots for her.

A second video shared by the same social media user contradicts her version of events and shows that Sweet Guluva only asked her for ice cream.

Watch the videos of the incidents below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Jojo obsessing over Sweet Guluva

In the comments section, Big Brother Mzansi viewers were worried about Sweet Guluva’s safety in the house. A section of netizens suggested that Sweet Guluva should start setting boundaries before Jojo accuses him of something serious. Others asked Biggie to intervene before things escalated.

Here are some of the reactions:

@FThupudi72359 suggested:

“Guys we need to end this guys this obsession is too much the next thing she’s gonna say that Sweet touched her inappropriately we can’t have that.”

@BaitsesengN advised:

“Guluva needs to start setting boundaries because we can blame this desperate one but men are too quick to be blamed. Things won’t happen the way she thinks and she might want to retaliate 🤦🏽‍♀️”

@PreciousDibuse1 said:

“The obsession she has with Sweet Guluva is no longer a laughing matter at this point Biggie. She will end up saying things that will cost Sweet Guluva’s game or stay in the house. I've said my own now it's your time to show if you are really seeing and hearing what's happening.”

@letta1960 observed:

“If Guluva had a gift that Ashley had of seeing through people Jojo was going to be clocked. Jojo is now updating her crew saying SG is now seeing Ashley in her. Beekay is not a good friend to Guluva he could at least tip off Guluva.”

@tinu_oye12 suggested:

“This is getting scary. A lot of people are in jail because of character assassination. Big Brother must address Jojo.”

@ProudZuluWoman asked:

“When did Sweet Guluva ask her to come join him in the blanket and eat ice cream together? When? How did she even come up with those cooked lies? She's delusional indeed. WTH!”

@Monicah0691 said:

“Next time she will say he touched her. This girl is dangerous.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' housemates plot against Sweet Guluva

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that 2 housemates are plotting to get Sweet Guluva evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

The housemates also disclosed that they had masterminded Ashley Ogle’s eviction and had now set their sights on getting Sweet Guluva out. A video of the duo left Mzansi fuming.

