Sweet Guluva isn't catching a break at the Big Brother Mzansi house, as every girl is trying their luck with him

Recently, a snippet of him chilling and laughing with fellow housemate Siphesihle went viral online, which brewed a lot of speculations

Many Big Brother Mzansi viewers pushed for the two housemates' relationship since Ashley Ogle was evicted from the house

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva isn't catching a break in the house as every girl on the show is trying their luck with Sweet Guluva. This happened shortly after his girl Ashley Ogle was evicted from the game show.

Recently, an online user, @rnthoba934, posted a screenshot of Sweet Guluva chilling with fellow housemate Siphesihle on social media. The screenshot quickly went viral, brewing suspicion among netizens.

Netizens push for Sweet Guluva and Siphesihle ship

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many viewers of Big Brother Mzansi pushed for Sweet Guluva and Siphesihle's ship while others disapproved of it. Here's what they had to say:

@ChigweOf wrote:

"He’s no longer young, right? All of you are serious hypocrites."

@ChiquaVor said:

"Siphesihle has a crush on Guluva, which is why she resents Ashley and always nominates the two. She cannot stand seeing them love each other in front of her. With Ashley gone, she no longer nominates Guluva, and she can’t leave his side every day."

@Toniamountain1 responded:

"They look good together, see how he is looking at her. He is mesmerised."

@wendy_mngo57402 replied:

"What I like about our makoti, Ashley Ogle is she's very intelligent and very good at reading situations without being influenced. She's probably laughing, at the same time pissed by all this negativity surrounding her man #BBMZANSI."

@MJSunshining commented:

"The narrative you setting against Guluva is not gonna work, you are purposely decampaigning him to make it look like he betrayed Ashley to make Ashley's fans angry, but we see right through you, we will Vote For Guluva as Ashley fans whether you decampain him or not."

Ashley Ogles shares her thoughts on BB Mzansi's housemates

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has revealed which remaining contestants will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on which housemates don’t stand a chance to win the cash prize.

In a viral video, Ashley named the three housemates she felt would not last 90 days. She also set the record straight regarding her relationship with current Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

