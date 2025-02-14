KayB Mphirime and Savage made their relationship official with a saucy Valentine's Day video, sparking excitement among fans

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 stars, who were previously in a love triangle with Bonni, reconnected after KayB’s disqualification, with Savage expressing his deep feelings for her

Social media users are celebrating their romance, comparing them to successful reality TV couples like Gashwin Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate Mokoena

Reality TV stars Kayb Mphirime and Savage have made their relationship official on social media. The stars announced their romance with a saucy clip online.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ stars KayB and Savage shared a saucy video on Valentine's Day. Image: @hassannrigney and @karabo_mphirimee

Source: Instagram

KayB and Savage's Valentine's Day video turns heads

Shuu, hot! New and old celebrity couples are painting timelines red with their Valentine's Day content. Fans have been glued to their phones waiting to see how their favs are celebrating the day of lovers.

A few weeks after leaving the Big Brother Mzansi house, KayB Mphirime and Savage have seemingly made things official. The stars turned the streets ablaze with a saucy Valentine's Day video. In the video, the lovers showed some public display of affection with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Love always wins❤️✨"

Watch the video below:

How did Savage and KayB meet?

Savage and KayB met during Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. The two were both contestants and were involved in a love triangle with Bonni. Speaking about his love for KayB after being evicted from the house, Savage, real name Hassaan Rigney, said he fell in love with KayB while in the house.

He said although he was stuck in a love triangle, his heart leaned more towards KayB. He even vowed to pursue her once she was out of the house, and luckily, KayB was disqualified a few days after his interview. He said:

"From day one, this girl saw something in me. I love a woman who shows you respect and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with you."

Fans react to KayB and Savage's saucy video

Social media users are already shipping KayB and Savage. Many agreed that the two were made for each other and hoped they would take their relationship to the next level like Gashwin Mthombeni and Thato Immaculate Mokoena got married after meeting on the show, and they are still going strong.

@chafford100Esex said:

"Nice One Kaybee get yo Man 👏🏽"

@NtoshMonti commented:

"Appetizing 🥰😍🔥Happy Valentine Kay-bee and Savage♥️"

@0fficialCelina wrote:

"The UMLILO is no longer in the house but outside courtesy of Kayb 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@WendySombo said:

"Thatha girlllll 🥰❤️ always knew you'd make up! Enjoy your valentines 💝"

@Nikky200223 added:

"Happy Val’s day couple of the century 😹😹✋🏽 #bbmzansi"

@KGloria35440 said:

"Oh wow! I didn't see this one coming! You guys look so good, so happy for you my babe🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates KayB and Savage celebrated Valentine's Day with a hot video. Image: @karabo_mphirimee

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle bids farewell to fans after leaving BB Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that following her eviction, Ashley Ogle sent a special shout-out to her fans, called the Ash Angelz and assured them that it was not the end.

Ashley bids adieu to Big Brother Mzansi After her shocking eviction, voted for by her former housemates, Ashley Ogle's fans were up in arms. She was not a sore loser, though, as she shared a video dedicated to her fans, thanking them for holding her down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News