Thato Immaculate and Gash1 have confirmed that they are now husband and wife after dating for a few months

The lovely couple met on the 24/7 viewing popular reality show Big Brother Mzansi and have been showing off their relationship on social media ever since the show ended

The viewers of the show expressed shock about the news but somehow knew they would take the big step

'BBMzansi's contestants Thato Immaculate and Gash1 have been reportedly married. Image: @officialgash1 and @callherthato

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi couple Thato Immaculate and Gash1, also known as Thash1, brought Mzansi's social media to a halt when they confirmed their marriage.

The stars were only on the famous reality show for less than six months, but it appears they formed a strong bond. Thato and Gash1 married not even a year after the show ended in April 2022.

According to ZAlebs, the families of the lovely couple are now one, as Thato has taken Gash1's surname Mthombeni.

"All I can reveal is that the two families have come together. And yes, I am Thato Mthombeni. Becoming a Mrs. takes time. There are processes. It’s a journey and we’ve taken the first step. For now, I’ll be using my two names, Thato Immaculate. In fact, I’ve been using those names and not my surname on social media because I knew my surname would change,” said Thato as reported by Daily Sun.

Fans can't keep calm

Thato and Gash1's fans rushed online after hearing the good news to shower the couple with blessings and love for their precious union. Their sweet words to the power couple were as follows:

@mothibssinah said:

"Wow, I am happy for both of you. May God release abundant blessings to you "

@Maluleke_Hlayii shared:

"They are husband and wife! Niri Gash1 is Thato's husband AND Thato is Gash1's wife! He says my wife and she says, my husband! CONGRATULATIONS THASH1 #ThisIsThash1"

@amore_lucky posted:

"Thato and Gash1 are married now.Yooooh, I'm so happy for them my premium platinum ship. Many more blessings to both of them.❤ #ThisIsThash1"

@giftohbad wrote:

"My BBMzansi #Thash1 ship are married . May God protect your union forever Amen."

@mogomotsimotl11 replied:

"Gash1 and Thato are married❤️‍ Remember Mpho’s speech to Gash1 and her congratulating him about his wedding #ThisIsThash1"

@Nthabi_moka2 commented:

"Bathong Thato is a whole wife and Gash1 is a whole husband #ThisIsThash1"

@KutlwanoThatha2 also said:

"From watching them sleep to congratulating them on their marriage !! Abundant blessings and God's cover on you Gash1 and Thato #ThisIsThash1"

@KB_Ramasimong added:

"Thato and Gash1 met in February, before September ends, they have already taken their relationship to the next level Congratulations to them. I guess it was a genuine connection after all and not a strategy, guess I got it wrong #ThisIsThash1"

