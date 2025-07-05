Bafana Bafana star player Siyabonga Ngezana is living up to his pre-season break in Amsterdam, Netherlands, after a successful campaign in Romania with FCSB

The former Kaizer Chiefs centre back shared holiday snaps cruising the canals, relaxing in a jacuzzi, and exploring the city centre

South Africans flooded his Instagram with love, praise, and playful comments, wishing him well ahead of the new season

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana is enjoying his pre-season break in the Netherlands, where he is currently on holiday.

The FCSB centre-back is soaking up the European summer and treating himself after another stellar season in Romania. Ngezana has already clocked 78 appearances for his club and continues to hold down a starting place in the first eleven.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared glimpses of his trip, from lounging on a boat along Amsterdam’s iconic canals to relaxing in a jacuzzi. He also posted scenic snaps while exploring the walkable city centre.

Warm reactions from South Africans

His vacation pics were met with love from fans, who praised his consistent performances and wished him a well-deserved break.

A journey of growth and resilience for Ngezana

Since his move from South Africa, Ngezana’s football journey has seen him blossom into one of the top defenders in Romania. In his debut season, he played a crucial role as FCSB clinched the league title, earning individual honours such as Foreign Player of the Season and a place in the Team of the Season. He added the Romanian Super Cup earlier in the current campaign.

Despite battling back-to-back injuries at the start of the 2024/25 season, Ngezana fought his way back into the starting eleven. His contributions have been vital in helping FCSB maintain their defensive solidity, keeping numerous clean sheets in the second half of the season.

Key stats from the title-winning campaign

In the current campaign, Ngezana has made 22 league appearances and scored one goal. His presence at the heart of the defence has been crucial, particularly during the run-in as FCSB pulled away from their rivals.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with South African fans proudly following his exploits abroad. Just hours after his former club Kaizer Chiefs lifted the Nedbank Cup back home, Ngezana was crowned champion in Eastern Europe — a poetic twist for the player once seen as a promising talent at Naturena.

