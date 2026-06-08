“What’s Wrong With Police?” SA Furious as Cop Allegedly Skips Red Light, Hits Car With Expired Disc
A Cape Town SAPS officer is in hot water after residents accused him of skipping a red light and crashing into another car. NewsNexusOfficial posted a TikTok video of the incident on 7 June 2026. The police vehicle was spotted driving with a license disc that expired in July 2025.
Angry residents surrounded the police vehicle and demanded the officer step out. He stayed inside the car and never came out during the entire confrontation.
An expired disc made a bad situation much worse
The license disc on the vehicle had been expired for almost a full year by that point. South Africans could not believe a law enforcement vehicle was on the road like that. The irony of a cop allegedly breaking the law while enforcing it was not lost on Mzansi.
The video spread fast, and the comments section exploded with frustration. People questioned why SAPS vehicles are not being kept up to date and road legal. Others asked why the officer allegedly ran the red light in the first place.
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Some people noted that SAPS has been making more headlines than FIFA 2026 lately. Others simply asked why the police keep trending for all the wrong reasons. The expired 2025 disc in a 2026 year left many people stunned and furious.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
More about SAPS officers
- In another article, SAPS has launched both criminal and departmental investigations into a Gauteng officer who went viral for taking a bribe on 6 June 2026.
- A man, Gideon Le Roux, witnessed SAPS officers allegedly stealing money from his gardener on 4 June 2026 in Pretoria.
- Viral footage released on 6 June 2026, showed South African Police Service (SAPS) officers after allegedly accepting a bribe.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za