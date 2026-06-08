A Cape Town SAPS officer is in hot water after residents accused him of skipping a red light and crashing into another car. NewsNexusOfficial posted a TikTok video of the incident on 7 June 2026. The police vehicle was spotted driving with a license disc that expired in July 2025.

A picture of a SAPS vehicle. Image: TopAuto

Source: UGC

Angry residents surrounded the police vehicle and demanded the officer step out. He stayed inside the car and never came out during the entire confrontation.

An expired disc made a bad situation much worse

The license disc on the vehicle had been expired for almost a full year by that point. South Africans could not believe a law enforcement vehicle was on the road like that. The irony of a cop allegedly breaking the law while enforcing it was not lost on Mzansi.

The video spread fast, and the comments section exploded with frustration. People questioned why SAPS vehicles are not being kept up to date and road legal. Others asked why the officer allegedly ran the red light in the first place.

Some people noted that SAPS has been making more headlines than FIFA 2026 lately. Others simply asked why the police keep trending for all the wrong reasons. The expired 2025 disc in a 2026 year left many people stunned and furious.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More about SAPS officers

Source: Briefly News