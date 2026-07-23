Kessben FM presenter DJ KA has issued a public apology after an alleged private video involving him began circulating online on Tuesday, 21 July 2026

The Kumasi-based radio personality, real name Rexford Adu Ntim, claimed the video was recorded four years ago during a difficult period in his life

Ghanaians have since flooded social media with divided reactions, with some calling for forgiveness and others questioning his explanation

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Popular African DJ KA has broken his silence after the video leak. Image: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

Social media was in a frenzy after Kessben FM radio presenter, DJ KA's private affairs were aired for the whole continent to see. He has since broken his silence after an alleged private video involving him and a woman went viral on social media.

The presenter, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, is widely known across Ghana for his TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook content celebrating classical Ghanaian music. According to a report by Yen, the clip emerged on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, with many social media users expressing shock that the presenter had allowed himself to be filmed.

DJ KA's public apology

In the heat of the discussion, DJ KA released a formal written statement addressing the leak head-on. In it, he apologised to his family, friends, fans, listeners, and the general public, stressing that the footage did not represent the man he is today.

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"I want to clearly state that the video was recorded 4 YEARS AGO during a very difficult and private period in my life. It does not reflect who I am today. I have grown, learned from my mistakes, and I remain committed to being a better person and continuing to serve you through my work," he wrote.

In his message, he asked for forgiveness, understanding, and continued support as he works through the moment.

Jennifer Oppong, whose Facebook post sharing the apology went viral, urged the public to extend grace to the presenter, writing: "Four years ago, DJ KA was still in his youthful exuberance. As the years pass, experience and maturity often bring a different perspective. Let's forgive him."

Reactions to DJ KA's statement

The post drew a flood of responses. Below are the mixed reactions:

Patrick K Yankey offered encouragement: "He should be strong. He isn't the first and won't be the last. Life must go on. I pray he gathers the courage to overcome this. This too shall pass."

Gloria Selikem raised concern about his well-being: "Not everyone stands trolling oo."

Kofi Possible kept things straightforward: "He said we should forgive him, so please let's forgive him wai."

Prince Asiedu Vigour was more light-hearted about the online scrutiny: "Hw3😂😂😂. We are now doing forensic analyses of the video. We beg."

James Mark Otchere, however, remained unconvinced: "This video, in my opinion, doesn't look 4 years old. He should come out and apologise for his brand and radio station, or ignore and move on. You cannot justify this regardless."

Popular African DJ DJ KA has broken his silence on the leak. Image: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News