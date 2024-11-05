A well-known director general in Equatorial Guinea has made the social media trends list for all the salacious and racy reasons

The Central African country's authorities uncovered over 300 sex tapes of Baltasar Ebang Engonga and mostly married women

South African social media users had a field day in the comments as they reacted to the news of the striking developments

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

An Equatorial Guinea director general is trending on social media for his salacious actions. Images: @AfricaFactsZone, @malcolmx0025

Source: Twitter

MALABO — A prominent figure in Equatorial Guinea politics and business finds himself in boiling hot soup for his scandalous misdeeds.

The uncovering of a trove of 300 to 400 sex tapes, reportedly with numerous women, including others married to high-ranking members of society in the Central African country, shed light on Baltasar Ebang Engonga's shenanigans.

Equatorial Guinea sex scandal trends in SA

Engonga is the director general of the country's National Financial Investigation Agency and, notably, a relative of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The massive sex scandal, now trending for a few days, reportedly came to light during an investigation into alleged fraud within his agency.

Authorities discovered what they described as hundreds of sex tapes on his computer, depicting Engonga's salacious encounters with different women.

Various reports have suggested that the rendezvous happened in his office, at hotels, and even toilets. It is understood that the women knew that the head honcho, a married father of six, was recording their passionate affairs.

In the days since the veil was parted on the racy happenings, the Equatorial Guinea government ordered that surveillance cameras be installed in all public offices, and restricted the ability to watch explicit videos on social media.

Engonga has reportedly since been suspended despite denying that he was in the videos on his X account and claiming they were photoshopped.

Sex scandal draws SA's attention

In South Africa, the scandal has caught the eye of the online community.

One local influencer, @ChrisExcel102's recent post about Engonga garnered about 25,000 likes, attracting hilarious reactions.

Briefly News looks at the replies.

@JuniorTp_ joked:

"We didn't even know Equatorial Guinea until his scandal came out. He must be compensated for putting the country on the map."

@valazat assessed:

"500+ women cheated with 1 one. That’s the ratio of cheating; when 1 man cheats, 500 women are doing it."

@Mlimo_Insider said:

"I still believe my goat Prince Kaybee can take him head-on. I mean, pound [for] pound."

@temmyponle noted:

"I heard he has chopped all the top ladies in your country."

@AfrokonnectNG offered:

"This is on a whole new level! [It] looks like the ‘competition’ just got tougher. Some people are out here setting records, while others need to catch up!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News