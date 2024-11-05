The South African Police Service continued with its mission to clamp down on illegal mining

More than 140 illegal miners resurfaced from the Magaret Shaft in Stilfontein in Potchefstroom, and most of them were illegal foreign nationals

South Africans applauded the police and encouraged them to continue making those arrests

During his four years at Daily Sun, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of criminal activities, investigations and court proceedings in South Africa.

POTCHEFSTROOM — More than 140 illegal miners, most of them undocumented foreign nationals, resurfaced from a mine in the North West after they were underground.

Illegal miners busted

According to the South African Police Service, the miners re-emerged from the Magaret Shaft in Stilfontrein in Potchefstroom, North West. The over 140 illegal miners which resurfaced on 5 November 2024. They were undocumented foreign nationals, including Mozambicans, Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals.

The bust was part of an ongoing operation in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Illicit Mining, Operation Vala Umgodi. Their arrest brings the number of miners busted since 18 October to 600. The operation continues, and more illegal miners are expected to get caught.

SA discusses

Netizens on Facebook discussed the impact of Zama Zamas on the country's economy.

Batlang Comfort Kolo said:

"Our African presidents are failing us, this would not be happening at all."

Lucas Roger Thabanaka said:

"Eish, these Zama Zamas are crippling the economy. Arrest and open cases against them."

Tiisetso Chiloane said:

"Only serious people who are committed to working for the nation will do a good job, but these desperate people are here for money and nothing else."

Sakhiseni Sangweni said:

"After arresting them, what is the next step? They need to go back to their countries."

Tshatsha Tshaby said:

"Time for deportation."

Lawrence Noge Noge said:

"Good job, police."

225 illegal miners resurface due to starvation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 225 illegal miners were forced to resurface from a mine in Orkney in the same province on 3 November.

The SAPS and South African National Defence Force starved the miners and cut off their food supply, forcing them to resurface

