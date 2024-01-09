401 Gold Mine mineworkers have been shown the door after they went on an illegal strike

The workers staged an underground sit-in in December, where some workers were held against their will

South Africans discussed the mine's decision, and many had different perspectives on what happened

South Africans discussed the dismissal of 401 mineworkers at Gold One mine. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Over 400 mineworkers from Gold One Mine in Springs, Ekurhuleni, have been fired after an illegal sit-in. This was after more than 500 workers had not resurfaced from an underground shaft because of a labour dispute last year.

401 mineworkers fired from Gold One

According to eNCA, the 401 miners fired were involved in illegal strikes in October and December last year. Ziyaad Hassam, the mine's head of legal, said that a further 114 were placed on suspension and are expected to be subjected to disciplinary processes this month. The mine charged everyone underground, and when they gathered evidence, the mine narrowed the suspects down.

The sit-in turned dramatic as some workers were held against their own will. The workers were charged with various charges, including transgressing the code of conduct, criminal charges and infringement of two interdicts preventing any illegal strike action.

The first sit-in occurred because workers were dissatisfied that the mine was taking time to recognise the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union as the chief union at the mine. The second sit-in occurred because the workers were dissatisfied with those fired due to the first sit-in.

Netizens debate the mine's decision

South Africans on Facebook had mixed feelings about the decision to fire the miners.

Hamza Phitsholo asked:

“Where are their labour unions and shop stewards?”

Daniel Mthabela remarked:

“Those miners won’t be fired permanently. They’ll come back.”

Mkululi Ndhlovu remarked:

“It’s just a new job creation method. Imagine employing 400 new workers.”

Dodds Bisschoff said:

“That’s great news! They probably would have vanished without a trace if it was in Russia or China.”

Jasmine Graaf wrote:

“Fantastic news. It’s high time these criminals were fired and charged.”

Zano TakaPhawu Mbekela exclaimed:

“What a painful shame.”

