A woman from Bloemfontein got into a verbal fight with her boyfriend when things turned ugly

The woman allegedly stabbed her partner, and when the South African Police Service got to the scene, she had the weapon in her hand

South African men felt like they were no longer safe in the presence of women

South African men feel targeted after a Bloemfontein woman allegedly killed her lover after they argued.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were horrified when they learned that a woman from Bloemfontein allegedly killed her boyfriend while they were drinking. The couple were in an argument, and the argument turned fatal. Netizens called for the law to take its course.

Bloemfontein woman allegedly kills boyfriend

According to the South African Police Service, the 33-year-old woman from Roodewal was arrested on 6 January. The police revealed that the woman and her 36-year-old were drinking together when an argument broke out. It’s unclear what the couple were arguing about, but the woman allegedly stabbed the boyfriend on the side of his chest.

The police were called to the scene, and when they arrived, they found that the woman still held the murder weapon in her bloody hand. The police located the body of the victim, who was found in a veld. The woman is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

Mzansi was saddened by murder

The incident discouraged South Africans on Facebook.

Sondonzima Baba KA Mzaamo said:

“Let the law take its course.”

Mohure Prince Richfields wrote:

“Such a short story. We need more details. Domestic violence can’t be ruled out.”

Lucky MO remarked:

“This country doesn’t take men seriously.”

Christopher Sibisi pointed out:

“We are not safe around women.”

Memie Apple used the platform to talk about another crime case.

“For how long are you going to turn a blind eye to the children that were kidnapped by the SAPS in Newcastle? It’s been three years already. The ANC must fall. This department and other departments have gone rotten under the ANC!”

Kawa Given wrote:

“In this country, the life that matters is a woman’s life. As for men, they don’t take us seriously.”

Man stabs wife during argument in Limpopo

Recently, Briefly News reported that the SAPS Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the killing of a woman in the province.

This was after a man allegedly stabbed his wife with a sharp object after they got into a heated argument. It’s believed that the man reportedly left and came back with the object, lunged at her and fatally stabbed her.

