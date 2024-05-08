The Expresso Morning Show presenter, Zanele Potelwa, has been booked and busy this year

The star shared on social media that she was still in awe about bagging the Metro FM Awards hosting gig

The star hosted the Metro FM Awards Green Room alongside DJ and TV Presenter Lamiez Holworthy

TV presenter Zanele Potelwa has been booked and busy this year. Image: @zanelepotelwa

The ever-so-gorgeous radio and TV personality Zanele Potelwa has been booked and busy this year and she expressed gratitude for bagging her recent hosting gig.

Zanele still in awe about hosting Metro FM Awards Green Room

Expresso Morning Show host Zanele Potelwa has been making headlines on social media after trending online for bringing fresh and vibrant energy to the S3 show.

Recently, Potelwa shared a post on her Instagram page, still excited about the hosting gig she received not long ago. In the post, Zanele mentioned that she is still in awe that she was given a chance to host the Metro FM Awards alongside DJ Lamiez Holworthy in the Green Room.

She wrote:

"I’ve cried every day since the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards because I’m still in awe of what Jesus Christ did for me on that night and how Metro FM & my bosses trusted me and how my loved ones supported me. I can’t believe it. I don’t have all the words right now, but dear God, I’m so grateful.

"I’m also grateful to all the amazing publications that are always keen on having conversations with me and the family for making them happen."

See the post below:

Netizens shower Zanele with love

Many of her fans and followers showered the star with love in the comment section:

realnomalanga said:

"Oh, my Zanele! You absolutely deserve all the love and support from all of us."

thando_thabethe wrote:

"Everything you deserve!"

embelished_m responded:

"Congratulations gorgeous."

didintle_khunou replied:

"So deserving of all your blessings keep soaring!"

azeezah_h commented:

"I love this for you my love! You absolutely deserve all the favour and blessings that God keeps on bestowing upon you!"

mpumi_somandla mentioned:

"You deserve it my love. All your prayers, sweat and tears brought you to this moment."

