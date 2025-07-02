A delegation of Afrikaner officials who recently conducted a trip to the United States of America briefed the media about the trip

Freedom Front (FF) Plus leader, Dr Corné Mulder, said the trip was aimed at resetting relations between the US and South Africa

Dr Mulder also noted that Donald Trump's administration had four non-negotiable preconditions for the South African government

The delegation of Afrikaner officials recently returned to SA after a 10-day trip to the United States of America. Image: @TheoDJager

GAUTENG – The delegation of Afrikaners that recently visited the United States of America were not there to complain.

That’s according to Freedom Front (FF) Plus leader, Dr Corné Mulder, who was part of a delegation that undertook a 10-day trip to the country. Mulder briefed the media on 2 July 2025 following their return to South Africa, detailing what the trip entailed.

During the address, the FF Plus leader stated that the trip was to express their side of the story.

What did the delegation talk about?

The delegation’s 10-day trip saw them meet with many senior White House officials, including representatives from the Office of the Vice President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council. The Afrikaner delegation included Mulder, Southern African Agri Initiative chairman, Theo de Jager, and National Employers’ Association CEO Gerhard Papenfus.

At the beginning of the briefing, Mulder clarified that the delegation was invited and they didn’t decide who would be going.

He also clarified that the issue of white genocide did not come up, nor did they meet with the Afrikaner refugees who recently moved to the USA.

“I want to start by saying that we did not go to the United States to complain. We were not going there as a complaint group that says this is bad, this is bad. That’s not why we went,” he said.

He added that they wanted to promote national prosperity and help reset relations between the government and the United States of America.

Mulder said that they were given four non-negotiable preconditions by the Trump administration to pass along to the South African government.

Freedom Front (FF) Plus leader, Dr Corné Mulder, said the group didn't go to complain. Image: @TheoDJager / @MulderCorn

Source: Twitter

What are the four preconditions?

According to the delegation, the USA’s conditions were related to farm attacks and land expropriation. The preconditions are the classification of farm attacks as a priority crime, a clear and unequivocal public condemnation by the African National Congress of the Kill the Boer chant, no land expropriation without fair market compensation and the exemption of US entities from all Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) requirements. Trump has been vocal about the Kill the Boer chant and even used videos of Julius Malema singing it as proof of white genocide.

On the issue of farm attacks, White House officials asked that each case be investigated by the Hawks, as they felt that farm attacks did not receive the same attention as other crimes did.

Mulder also noted that the reason why they were told about the conditions and not the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) was because the US government felt as if the discussions they had with President Cyril Ramaphosa had not progressed as they would have hoped.

“They are concerned that the things that they put on the table are either not taken seriously or are not being heard,” Mulder explained.

You can view the media briefing below.

South Africans slam FF+ for US trip

Briefly News reported on 24 June 2025 that South Africans reacted negatively to the news that the FF Plus was planning a trip to the USA.

Representatives, including the president of the party, Dr Mulder, were planning to have bilateral meetings with the United States government.

South Africans slammed them, and some citizens accused them of undermining the country's sovereignty.

