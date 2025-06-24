South Africans reacted negatively to the news that the Freedom Front Plus is organising a trip to the White House

Representativies, including the president, Dr Corne Mulder, and senior members Theo De Jager and Gerhard Papenfus, are expected to have a bilateral meeting with the United States government

South Africans slammed them, and some accused them of undermining the country's sovereignty

Dr Connie Mulder is going to the White House to meet US officials.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans slammed the Freedom Front Plus for its upcoming bilateral meeting with White House officials at a date that has not been announced.

FF+ to meet White House reps

According to Eyewitness News, the delegation of members comprises Dr. Corne Mulder, Dr. Theo de Jager, the CEO of the Southern African Agri Initiative, and Gerhard Papenfus, the CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

The party will also engage in a discussion with the conservative group, the Hudson Institute on Afrikaner perspectives on the relations between South Africa and the United Nations. Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with United States President Donald Trump on an official bilateral visit to Washington.

Freedom Front Plus members are going to the White House.

Source: Getty Images

Trump and Ramaphosa's visit

Trump repeated the false claims that Afrikaners are facing persecution and that there is a white genocide in the country. Ramaphosa and his delegates, including ministers Park Tau, Ronald Lamola, John Steenhuisen, and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Steenhuisen refuted claims of a white genocide in the country.

Trump played clips of Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema singing the Kill the Boer chant. Ramaphosa condemned the singing of the song. He also called on Trump's administration to provide technological assistance to combat farm murders.

SA-US tensions

The visit came after relations between the two nations were strained. In February, Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He claimed that Afrikaners were victims of a genocide.

The United States government then withdrew aid funding from the country due to the allegations of white genocide and farm seizures. The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced that he would not attend the G20 Summit in November this year.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on Eyewitness News' Facebook post shared their disappointment.

Conscious King said:

"I bet you the main topic will be Malema."

Sue Grant asked:

"How are they representative of our farming community?"

Charles Ash was angry.

"These parties collaborating with hostile Western nations who impose illegal tariffs on us, make spurious accusations against us, and then fake smile at us while pretending to be our friends, these political traitors of South Africa need to be sanctioned heavily."

Lindamuntu Mathosa said:

"In a proper and functional country, private organizations would not dare be involved in diplomatic matters."

Ofentse B Masinga said:

"They are going to spread more lies."

Pieter Groenewald steps down as FF+ leader

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Pieter Groenewald stepped down as the leader of the Freedom Front Plus. He said that he wanted to focus on his role as minister. Groenewald was appointed the Minister of Correctional Services after the party joined the Government of National Unity.

He informed Ramaphosa that he is stepping down, as balancing the roles of party president and minister was too much. Ramaphosa said he wanted Groenewald to remain as minister.

