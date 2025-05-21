EFF leader Julius Malema came under the spotlight in the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump

The US President played a video where Julius Malema sang the controversial song "Kill the Boer" as evidence of white genocide

The purpose of Ramaphosa's working visit to the US is to reset bilateral relations between the two countries

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters stole the show at the White House on Wednesday night, 21 May 2025. This comes after the US President played footage of Julius Malema speaking about land expropriation and singing the controversial song "Kill the Boer" as evidence of white genocide in South Africa.

US President Donald Trump showed President Cyril Ramaphosa a video of EFF leader Julius Malema singing “Kill the Boer” during a meeting. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Malema say in the video?

In the video the EFF leader is speaking about expropriation without compensation. Malema went on to sing the controversial "Kill the Boer" song. This, according to Trump, serves as evidence that white people are under siege in South Africa.

Malema recently sang the chant at the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville. The EFF named the day "EFF Sharpeville Day" to commemorate the Sharpeville massacre that happened in 1961.

He addressed the crowd and spoke about the Expropriation Bill, Donald Trump and Elon Musk. He slammed the US and accused it of being interested in diplomacy. He said South Africans would fight for the land to be restored to its rightful owners. He then closed his address with the "Kill the Boer" chant.

Trump vehemently stated that white people are being killed in South Africa. He asked the South African president why Julius Malema is not being arrested for his actions and the hate against white people.

What did Ramaphosa say?

Cyril Ramaphosa said that these are the views of Malema and the EFF and not that of the government or the ANC. He said that the EFF is a minority political party and that their expression does not reflect the stance of the majority of South Africa.

He said that South Africa follows the constitution and that Malema is using his right to free speech. He stated that the South African government is not part of such expressions and that South Africa belongs to all who live there.

The video, according to Trump, serves as evidence that white people are under siege in South Africa. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the chant

The song dates back to South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle, originally sung in defiance of the Afrikaner-led apartheid regime. It resurfaced prominently after 2010, when it was revived at political rallies by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In 2010, the court declared the song hate speech, but that ruling was overturned in 2022. Supporters argue the chant is a historical liberation song that has been misinterpreted and stripped of its original context. They say it speaks to the pain of apartheid, not a literal call to violence. Critics maintain that the lyrics can be taken at face value, and in doing so, cross the line into hate speech and incitement.

Looking at the court case

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was accused by AfriForum of singing a song called Kill the Boer, which is a form of hate speech.

The Democratic Alliance slammed the Kill the Boer chant as unacceptable and inflammatory despite the Constitutional Court ruling.

EFF member Carl Niehaus defended his singing of the Kill the Boer song on Human Rights Day.

Steenhuisen accuses Malema of igniting civil war

DA leader John Steenhuisen did not waste the second criticising the EFF leader on the DA’s youtube channel.

He accused Malema of inciting civil war and resurrecting the demon of hatred by chanting, “Kill the boer, kill the farmer” to a FNB Stadium packed to the brim with EFF supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News