Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was accused by AfriForum of singing a song called Kill the Boer , which is a form of hate speech

Malema had been ordered to appear before the Equality Court, where he denied ever singing the song at all and stated that there is no footage of him doing so

The politician used the opportunity to explain the importance of land redistribution in building an equal South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) appeared before the Equality Court in the Afriforum hate speech case today (16 February).

The reason for the case is that Afriforum claims Malema and his party sang Kill the Boer (Dubul’ ibhunu). However, Malema denies the allegations and says there is no video footage of him singing the song.

The song became controversial due to its intention of calling for white South Africans to be killed as a response to the oppression that occurred against people of colour during apartheid, TimesLIVE reports.

Malema's defence in the Afriforum hate speech trialagainst

While Malema denied the accusations levelled agaisnt him, he expressed his belief that South Africa would not be a truly democratic country until land is equally distributed amongst people of different races, according to SABC News.

"When the colonialists and settlers arrived here they took our land by force. We remain a conquered nation for as long as we have not reclaimed the land and taken it back into the hands of real owners," Malema said.

The EFF leader said he is not aware of the Kill the Boer song's origins but remembers it being sung when he was a young child. He joined the anti-apartheid movement at nine years old and was taught the song then.

Reactions to Malema's remarks before Equality Court

@mulo_nkazi remarked:

"The mental intelligence of @Julius_S_Malema when answering questions is on another level."

@MkhizeZamo said:

"Free history lecture."

@ItsRadebe believes:

"Malema is leadership."

@LifaChris_ shared:

"We are all visitors of Africa and the world at large, no one was born with a piece of land."

@UnmovedLee said:

"They also act like settlers today. They still hate the people of the continent they are in."

